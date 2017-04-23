‘Bonang refuses to be in the same space as Somizi’

Their friendship has reached a point where it is so unsalvageable that Bonang and Somizi will probably never be seen in the same space again.

Sunday Sun reports that Bonang requested to be moved to a different marquee when she arrived at the Polo event in Cape Town last month. She attended the exclusive event with boyfriend AKA and upon arriving, saw Somizi and promptly avoided him.

“She nicely asked to be moved to another marquee as Somizi was sitting there. She made it clear Somizi wouldn’t feature in her reality show, not even as an extra.

“They don’t breathe the same air and don’t even greet each other,” a source said.

“I loved that girl and still do and I never thought our friendship would die. She was my Lebo Mathosa,” said Somizi about his former best friend to talk show host Anele Mdoda.

During an episode of his reality show, Living the dream with Somizi, he said their friendship went south after people told Queen B he had gossiped about her behind her back to DJ Zinhle.

This led to their fall-out as Bonang is said to have believed that Somizi told Zinhle about her affair with AKA. Bonang has never spoken out about why she cut Somizi off, coldly giving him an air kiss at the South African Film and Television Awards last year.

