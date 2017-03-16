 
Celebrities 16.3.2017

I’m single, says Papa Penny’s son

Citizen reporter
Picture: Facebook.

Mdluli says he got dumped and will be taking a year off from dating.

Papa Penny’s reality show set Twitter alight for the new hairstyle, English, but mostly, for the new family member he introduced to us on Wednesday night. The disco legend held a tombstone unveiling for his fallen family members, including his father.

Penny Penny said the ceremony would also be an opportunity for the family to come together and try and build relationships, exactly what his father would have wanted as written on his tombstone.

Only one family member caught Twitter’s eye – his son Bafana Mdluli.

Last night’s episode came at the perfect moment as Mdluli revealed he was single, responding to those comments on his looks. Sadly, he said he was taking a year off the dating scene to a friend who said he got dumped every second month. Mdluli said he wanted to be SA’s next top model.

These are some of the pictures he has shared on social media:

A post shared by Bafana Mdluli (@bafanamdluli) on

A post shared by Bafana Mdluli (@bafanamdluli) on

I’m back… I’m I ever gona quite hel no! #zerodaysoff #priceless

A post shared by Bafana Mdluli (@bafanamdluli) on

New piece shout out @tazz_maniac

A post shared by Bafana Mdluli (@bafanamdluli) on

Results out,doctor just gave an all clear #praisegod #priceless

A post shared by Bafana Mdluli (@bafanamdluli) on

#mysundaystartedlikethis#nodaysoff#sexynessoverload#priceless

A post shared by Bafana Mdluli (@bafanamdluli) on

#southafricasnexttopmodel#weworking#imnext#priceless

A post shared by Bafana Mdluli (@bafanamdluli) on

#photoshootthings#sanexttopmodel #waitforit#priceless

A post shared by Bafana Mdluli (@bafanamdluli) on

Also read:

I swear to God, I am Papa Penny’s son, says Somizi

