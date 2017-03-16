I’m single, says Papa Penny’s son

Papa Penny’s reality show set Twitter alight for the new hairstyle, English, but mostly, for the new family member he introduced to us on Wednesday night. The disco legend held a tombstone unveiling for his fallen family members, including his father.

Penny Penny said the ceremony would also be an opportunity for the family to come together and try and build relationships, exactly what his father would have wanted as written on his tombstone.

Only one family member caught Twitter’s eye – his son Bafana Mdluli.

Last night’s episode came at the perfect moment as Mdluli revealed he was single, responding to those comments on his looks. Sadly, he said he was taking a year off the dating scene to a friend who said he got dumped every second month. Mdluli said he wanted to be SA’s next top model.

These are some of the pictures he has shared on social media:

A post shared by Bafana Mdluli (@bafanamdluli) on Nov 16, 2016 at 11:14pm PST

A post shared by Bafana Mdluli (@bafanamdluli) on Nov 11, 2016 at 2:19am PST

I’m back… I’m I ever gona quite hel no! #zerodaysoff #priceless A post shared by Bafana Mdluli (@bafanamdluli) on Aug 12, 2016 at 5:40am PDT

New piece shout out @tazz_maniac A post shared by Bafana Mdluli (@bafanamdluli) on Jul 2, 2016 at 8:00am PDT

Results out,doctor just gave an all clear #praisegod #priceless A post shared by Bafana Mdluli (@bafanamdluli) on Mar 17, 2016 at 4:05am PDT

#mysundaystartedlikethis#nodaysoff#sexynessoverload#priceless A post shared by Bafana Mdluli (@bafanamdluli) on Jan 24, 2016 at 3:26am PST

#southafricasnexttopmodel#weworking#imnext#priceless A post shared by Bafana Mdluli (@bafanamdluli) on Nov 16, 2015 at 10:35am PST

#photoshootthings#sanexttopmodel #waitforit#priceless A post shared by Bafana Mdluli (@bafanamdluli) on Nov 14, 2015 at 10:04am PST

Also read: