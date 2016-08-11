I would have married Khune – Minnie

TV presenter and model Minenhle Dlamini would have married her ex-boyfriend and Kaizer Chiefs goalkeeper Itumeleng Khune, she revealed in an interview with Anele Mdoda on Wednesday.

The couple, who broke up in 2014, was the envy of many, with Minnie posting snaps of them on social media. Their break-up broke the Internet, trending for months afterwards. Though Minnie was hurt by the break-up, she says she was happy with the Kaizer Chiefs goalkeeper and even saw herself marrying him.

“I was happy when it was good. It was the kind of relationship I didn’t see ending. I did see myself marrying him‚” she said.

The two moved on from there, with Khune dating fitness trainer Sbahle Mpisane before their break-up last month.

Mpisane took to Instagram to share the heartbreaking news, posting a picture with the caption: “Not everything works out the way you wish for it to do … Some situations are worth removing yourself away from! I am no longer dating the Kaizer Chiefs and Bafana Bafana goal keeper anymore sadly.”

This after the couple celebrated their one-year anniversary in June.

The couple were among our relationship goals, proving that they were partners in everything. Khune used to post videos of the two working out together, and calling her his Woman Crush Everyday.

Minnie also moved on; in May she revealed in an interview on Cliff Central that she had found a new boyfriend. She said that the new bae was someone she had known for a long time.

“Its someone who’s actually been one of my best friends, and we decided to move from being friends to being lovers,” she said.

Minnie further revealed she no longer talked to her ex-boyfriend Itumeleng Khune, also indicating that her relationship with the Chiefs goalkeeper “didn’t end great”.