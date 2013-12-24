Britney Spears loves sex

The 32-year-old singer admits she likes getting jiggy between the sheets with her boyfriend David Lucado, but sometimes she feels too old to be getting physical.

Speaking in her E! documentary, ‘I Am Britney Jean’, which aired in the US last night (22.12.13), she said: ”I love sex. I think sex is great. But I feel a little different about it now that I’m older. Sometimes I feel like I’m 20 and then sometimes I feel like I’m 50.”

Meanwhile, the ‘Work B**ch’ hitmaker – who has sons Sean Preston, eight, and Jayden James, seven, with ex-husband Kevin Federline – recently admitted that she was keen to add to her family and is hoping her next child will be a baby girl.

She said previously: ”I would really like to have another baby, a girl. I think she would be like a mini-me. I think it’s going to be crazy.

”I’m not going to feel as alone in the world any more. I’m going to feel like I have a second person, like, that’s me.”

However, the blonde beauty won’t let pregnancy stop her behaving naughty in the bedroom as she insists sex is ”awesome” while you’re pregnant.

She added: ”That should be the time [in your life] when your body is the most treasured, I love being pregnant for so many reasons, not to mention the sex is awesome then.”

