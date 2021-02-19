 
 
  Competitions  SUBSCRIBE
PREMIUM!

Turning art into enterprise

The Arts and Books 1 week ago

A look into Bonga Thunga’s artworks, and mall art studio.

Hein Kaiser
19 Feb 2021
08:47:16 AM
PREMIUM!
Turning art into enterprise

Picture: Supplied

Sometimes the University of Life offers an education that enriches life’s experience well beyond the humdrum of a textbook. A degree in living, that is what shapes art. Or is it the other way around? For artist Bonga Thunga, pictured, his lessons started 20 years ago and, he says, he is still taking in experiences every day and translating them to his work. Thunga is a mall artist and his studio at the foot of an escalator in Eastgate. Thunga paints personalized portraits, interprets photographs on canvas and creates from his imagination. “Because I had no formal training in any ...

BACK TO CITIZEN BACK TO PREMIUM

Related Stories
KZN artist auctions painting to save rescued foal 22.2.2019
US artist slammed for alleged theft of SA photographers’ work 23.9.2018
Twitter roasts ‘Rasta’ portrait artist for his creative take on ProKid 17.8.2018

MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}

EDITOR'S CHOICE

Courts Dad takes fight to ConCourt after nursery school accident leaves child disabled

Business News Tito Mboweni’s budget of hope and despair

Movies and TV Is it time to cancel your DStv subscription? Here are your options

Business News Budget 2021: Good news on income tax, bad news on booze, smokes and fuel

Government SIU probing tender irregularities involving Zweli Mkhize’s aides

today in print

Read Today's edition

News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.