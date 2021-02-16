 
 
Sandra Prinsloo talks new play Khamphoer

The Arts and Books 1 week ago

The play, about Susan Nell, is based on true events during the Anglo Boer War.

Hein Kaiser
16 Feb 2021
03:24:31 PM
War is an awful event in anyone’s life – and the atrocities that are often paired with it equally as stomach-churning. In a new play, Khamphoer, die verhaal van Susan Nell (Camp Whore, the Story of Susan Nell) doyen of South African theatre Sandra Prinsloo takes on the role of a young woman interned in a concentration camp who is first raped by two officers of the crown and a joiner, then left for dead. Sixteen years later, after qualifying as a psychiatric nurse, Nell recognises a patient as one of the  perpetrators of her agony. It’s a powerful story....

