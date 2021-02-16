Sandra Prinsloo talks new play Khamphoer

War is an awful event in anyone’s life – and the atrocities that are often paired with it equally as stomach-churning. In a new play, Khamphoer, die verhaal van Susan Nell (Camp Whore, the Story of Susan Nell) doyen of South African theatre Sandra Prinsloo takes on the role of a young woman interned in a concentration camp who is first raped by two officers of the crown and a joiner, then left for dead. Sixteen years later, after qualifying as a psychiatric nurse, Nell recognises a patient as one of the perpetrators of her agony. It’s a powerful story....

War is an awful event in anyone’s life – and the atrocities that are often paired with it equally as stomach-churning. In a new play, Khamphoer, die verhaal van Susan Nell (Camp Whore, the Story of Susan Nell) doyen of South African theatre Sandra Prinsloo takes on the role of a young woman interned in a concentration camp who is first raped by two officers of the crown and a joiner, then left for dead.

Sixteen years later, after qualifying as a psychiatric nurse, Nell recognises a patient as one of the perpetrators of her agony. It’s a powerful story. Kamphoer, for short, is based on a true story. First, the non-fiction account titled Boer Whore authored by Nico Moolman and the spin-off novel Kamphoer by Francois Smit. In the annals of history thereare many accounts of Boer women, desperate to feed their children, their families and themselves, who resorted to turning tricks on some level or another to survive in horrid conditions. The Boer War also hits home on other fronts. Prinsloo’s grandparents were both involved in the war; her grandmother interned in a camp. “I grew up with stories about the conflict.

I also did substantial research about the war, its scorched earth campaigns and concentration camps, in addition to family accounts,” she says, immersing herself completely in the role of Nell. The play takes place at the site of the Winburg concentration camp in the Free State. “Imagine, more than a century ago and draw a timeline to today,” says Prinsloo. “Women still face the same risks and are treated the same way.” So much has changed, but, she says, so little is different. The production, a one-woman performance, is personal to Prinsloo on several levels. She shares an anecdote about a recent incident where her helper called, disrupting rehearsals for an event, asking for a rape incident at a residence adjacent to a supermarket. Upon arrival, Prinsloo enquired from the store manager why he did not call the police or help.

His answer: “It was none of my business.” This, she says, is an ongoing issue in society, where we distance ourselves. “Rape is exceptionally traumatic and, if I want just one takeaway that audiences hold onto after seeing the show, it’s exactly that.

And we need to do something about it.” First on stage at the Market Theatre earlier this month, Kamphoer has been playing to standing ovations. “But, at the end of the show, there is a deafening silence,” says Prinsloo. “There is a moment between the end before anyone applauds. It’s almost as if the weight of the play’s content needs to be fully digested first. “It is an exceptional story, and I would love as many people as possible to come and experience it.”

In fact, she says, audiences seem totally absorbed and riveted by the tale, becoming emotionally invested in the moment. Directed by Lara Foot, expect a beautifully crafted production coupled with Prinsloo’s powerful storytelling ability. Kamphoer opens at the Roodepoort Theatre on Wednesday and ends on 28 February. Tickets are available from webtickets.co.za

