‘Distasteful, pornographic’ – Mayibuye Mandela reacts to Ayanda Mabulu’s painting

Controversial artist Ayanda Mabulu is no stranger to backlash when it comes to his work.

As such, the artist remains unfazed by the anger of the Mandela family about his latest work.

Mabulu shared an image of the painting in December 2020 with the caption “‘DIE NJA’….. A LETTER TO LIMPHO HANI….ANC DID IT. OIL ON CANVAS 2020. At 132 Gallery.”

Mabulu has become known for releasing artwork at the end of each year with a very presidential or political focus.

In the past, he has shared artworks featuring Jacob Zuma, Helen Zille, Mmusi Maimane and now, Cyril Ramaphosa and Nelson Mandela.

In the latest painting, a jubilant Mandela can be seen watching an unidentified naked man urinating on the corpse of a recently shot Chris Hani. In the background, Ramaphosa is seen wearing hunting gear and holding a rifle.

According to IOL, Mayibuye Mandela of the Mandela family labelled the painting “unrevolutionary [sic], distasteful and pornographic”.

He further accused Mabulu of promoting a certain agenda through his artwork.

“This image has been trending for quite some time and I find it disturbing because I know that Mabulu is in the pockets of the racist white people who refuse to embrace change. That is why his images are only our black leaders he is portraying with all this nakedness.

Mayibuye further stated that “as a Xhosa man he should know that we respect and hide the private parts”.

“DIE NJA”….. A LETTER TO LIMPHO HANI….ANC DID IT. OIL ON CANVAS 2020. At 132 Gallery. Posted by Ayanda Mabulu on Wednesday, 16 December 2020

This is not the first time he has painted Mandela.

In 2018, he unveiled work that depicted former president Nelson Mandela smiling on the Nazi flag, his hand raised in a Nazi salute and captioned with the words “Unmasked Piece of S**t”.

He claims that he was followed at the height of the controversy and had his car smashed.

