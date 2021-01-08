Fans react to Somizi’s cookbook being at number one

Notable South African choreographer, actor, singer, radio personality, TV personality and reality TV star Somizi Mhlongo-Motaung started his acting career at a tender age of 13, appearing in the film called Scavengers in 1987.

In 1992, he appeared in Sarafina, which gave him prominence in the industry and South Africa as a whole.

With his numerous public appearances, Somizi has become one of the most notable and successful personalities in the South African entertainment industry.

What started out as a hobby has blossomed into a nostalgic trip down culinary memory lane through Dinner at Somizi’s – I Am Not A Chef, a cookbook inspired by Mhlongo-Motaung family’s cooking.

Somizi has been showcasing his culinary skills on his social media pages for a number of years and the visual display has graduated into a television show, produced during South Africa’s first lockdown in 2020.

The cooking show, Dinner at Somizi’s, premiered in July 2020 on DStv’s 1Magic and has enjoyed great success. The show sees Somizi cooking for his celebrity guests as they indulge in interesting topics and is currently available on Showmax.

Following the success of the show, and due to popular demand, Somizi’s cookbook became highly anticipated. It comes as no surprise that Mzansi showed the book incredible love by nearly breaking the internet and knocking the pre-sales orders out of the park.

As of 2 January 2021, Dinner at Somizi’s – I Am Not A Chef had been reported as the highest selling book in the food and drink category, 29 November 2020 – 2 January 2021, in South Africa, according to CNA’s audited report. The book has beaten Somizi’s culinary role model, Jamie Oliver, to the number one position.

“When putting this cookbook together I really wanted to create something truly authentic and special for my fans. I wanted to show South Africans how easy it is to add pizzazz to everyday meals” said Somizi.

Fans and fellow celebrities reacted to the news positively.

Somizi’s 188-page “self-published” cookbook is exclusively sold at CNA for R295.

