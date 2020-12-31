Cancelled: How to get a refund to Joburg Zoo’s Festival of Lights

Joburg City Theatre, together with the City of Johannesburg entities; Joburg City Parks and Zoo, Metro Bus, and City Power, has called off the Festival of Lights event due to second-wave restrictions.

The festival included dance, Christmas carols, opera, food stalls, kiddies play areas, night markets now in its second year, had already sold out until 3 January 2020.

The festival strived to keep programming alive and bring entertainment to the people from theatre, to the Zoo equally so providing an opportunity of work for over 100 artists which included, young as well as professional artists. All this was done with the COVID19 restrictions compliance and safety measures in place.

The CEO of Joburg City Theatre, Xoliswa Nduneni Ngema, says: “While adhering to the COVID19 legislation, now more than ever is a time of heightened danger in the face of a global pandemic. Out of patriotic duty to prioritise the safety and health of our staff members, performers and patrons. I urge us all to cooperate and follow the President’s instructions so that we can overcome this unprecedented pandemic. We are looking forward to a healthy 2021, as we have opened bookings for upcoming productions.”

ALSO READ: Intentional exposure of others to Covid can see you charged with attempted murder in Joburg

Alternative entertainment:

To keep patrons entertained at the comfort of their homes, Joburg Theatre will spread some joy and cheer by streaming the previous pantomime of Sleeping Beauty (2015) until the 31 December 2020.

The show will be streamed from 19h00 to 21h00 on the Joburg Theatre Facebook page courtesy of M-Net and the participating artists and creative teams. Click on this link for direct access: https://www.facebook.com/joburgtheatre

Tickets for the Cinderella pantomime starring Desmond Dube, Ben Voss and Bongi Mthombeni are now on sale through www.joburgtheatre.com

Refunds:

Joburg Theatre encourages patrons who have tickets for the cancelled performances to contact Webtickets online or by calling 0861 670 670 for refunds.

Joburg City Theatres has requests patrons consider donating (opting to not be refunded) to Joburg City Theatres so the money can be spent on tickets to help the theatre to weather this storm and contribute to ensuring that when these critical times start to ease, Joburg City Theatres.

To request a refund :

Log into your Webtickets profile, click on ‘My Tickets’ and click on ‘CHOOSE ACTION’ and ‘REFUND TICKETS’ next to your transaction.

If you paid via Pick n Pay or EFT, you will be prompted to enter your banking details and will receive a confirmation email.

Refunds will be processed and paid within 7 to 10 working days.

If you are not comfortable doing the refund yourself, you can contact one of the following numbers to assist with the refund:

Call Centre – 0861 670 670

Tlhopiso – 011 877 6917

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.