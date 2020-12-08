General 8.12.2020 08:06 am

Naledi Awards founder Dawn Lindberg has died

Citizen reporter
15 November 2005. Entertainers extraordinare, Des and Dawn Lindberg entertain children from Nazareth house, for children with HIV/AIDS or orphaned by AIDS, at the Baxter theatre in Cape Town. South Africa.

The legendary couple was we inaugurated in the South African legends museum in January this year.

Founder and CEO of the Naledi Theatre Awards, Dawn Lindberg, has passed on. Lindberg, from the husband- and- wife singing duo, Des & Dawn, died last night from Covid-19 complications aged 75.

“It is with great sadness that we announce that the founder and CEO of the Naledi Theatre Awards Dawn Lindberg passed away this evening from Covid-related illness,” said the Naledi Theatre Awards in a statement.

Condolences have been pouring in following the news of her passing.

