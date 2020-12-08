Naledi Awards founder Dawn Lindberg has died

Founder and CEO of the Naledi Theatre Awards, Dawn Lindberg, has passed on. Lindberg, from the husband- and- wife singing duo, Des & Dawn, died last night from Covid-19 complications aged 75.

“It is with great sadness that we announce that the founder and CEO of the Naledi Theatre Awards Dawn Lindberg passed away this evening from Covid-related illness,” said the Naledi Theatre Awards in a statement.

The legendary couple was we inaugurated in the South African legends museum in January this year.

Condolences have been pouring in following the news of her passing.

