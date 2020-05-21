Winners announced for 55th Fleur Du Cap Theatre Awards

It has been a harrowing few months for theatre, as performers bid goodbye to their physical working space.

But in light of that, the 55th Fleur Du Cap Theatre Awards this week was a healthy outlet to praise work from last year.

Judging panel chair Africa Melane said: “The tough economic times of recent years did not rob theatre and opera lovers of an exceptional quality of productions mounted.

“The panel and I were once again blown away by what was on offer, especially the new South African works. It demonstrates that talent will flourish regardless of the circumstances.

“From the avant-garde to more mainstream entertainment, exciting new names to seasoned stars and other specialists of the stage, this year’s winners highlight the thrilling and world-class standard of what is on offer to local audiences. We are truly fortunate,” he said.

Kinky Boots was the judges’ favourite, bagging six awards. Scott won three, with writer and director Morapeleng Molekoa winning two of these, while G7: Okwe Bokhwe (Like/Of a Goat) also won three and The Glass Menagerie got two awards.

The 2020 Lifetime Achievement award went to veteran playwright, director, actor and educator Fatima Dike.

“She has been instrumental in opening the doors of theatre to all,” said Melane.

The Innovation Award went to Junkets Publishers’ Robin Malan and Andi Mgibantaka for their contribution to theatre arts, literature and education.

Across its range of imprints, said Melane, the publishing house had continued to promote new writers and ideas, also always providing a platform for the expression of diversity and sexual minorities.

All the winners

Best new South African script: Morapeleng Molekoa (Scott)

Morapeleng Molekoa (Scott) Best new director: Morapeleng Molekoa (Scott)

Morapeleng Molekoa (Scott) Best theatre production for children and young people: Lumka

Lumka Best performance by an ensemble: Abigail Mei, Carlo Daniels, Luxolo Mboso, Siyavuya Gqumehlo, Sivenathi Macibela, Sizwe Lubengu, Sityhilelo Makupula, Yvonne Msebenzi | G7: Okwe Bokhwe (Like/Of a Goat)

Abigail Mei, Carlo Daniels, Luxolo Mboso, Siyavuya Gqumehlo, Sivenathi Macibela, Sizwe Lubengu, Sityhilelo Makupula, Yvonne Msebenzi | G7: Okwe Bokhwe (Like/Of a Goat) Best performance in a revue, cabaret or one-person show: Tafara Nyatsanza (Scott)

Tafara Nyatsanza (Scott) Best performance by a supporting actor in a musical or music theatre show: Tshepo Ncokoane (Kinky Boots)

Tshepo Ncokoane (Kinky Boots) Best performance by a supporting actress in a musical or music theatre show: Namisa Mdlalose (Kinky Boots)

Namisa Mdlalose (Kinky Boots) Best performance by a lead actor in a musical or music theatre show: Earl Gregory (Kinky Boots)

Earl Gregory (Kinky Boots) Best performance by a lead actress in a musical or music theatre show: Zolani Mahola (The One Who Sings)

Zolani Mahola (The One Who Sings) Best puppetry design: Jenine Collocott (The Old Man and the Sea)

Jenine Collocott (The Old Man and the Sea) Best lighting design: Fred Abrahamse (Equus)

Fred Abrahamse (Equus) Best set design: Paul Wills (Kinky Boots)

Paul Wills (Kinky Boots) Best costume design: Birrie le Roux (Kinky Boots)

Birrie le Roux (Kinky Boots) Best sound design, original music, soundscape or live performance: Babalwa Makwetu | G7: Okwe Bokhwe (Like/Of a Goat)

Babalwa Makwetu | G7: Okwe Bokhwe (Like/Of a Goat) Best performance in an opera – male: Bongani Kubheka (La Serva Padrona)

Bongani Kubheka (La Serva Padrona) Best performance in an opera – female: Siphokazi Molteno (I Capuleti e I Montecchio)

Siphokazi Molteno (I Capuleti e I Montecchio) Best performance by a supporting actor in a play: David Viviers (Cellist with Rabies)

David Viviers (Cellist with Rabies) Best performance by supporting actress in a play: Jenny Stead (The Glass Menagerie)

Jenny Stead (The Glass Menagerie) Best performance by lead actress in a play: Fiona Ramsay (The Glass Menagerie)

Fiona Ramsay (The Glass Menagerie) Best performance by lead actor in a play: Alan Committie (Richard III)

Alan Committie (Richard III) Best director: Mandla Mbothwe | G7: Okwe Bokhwe (Like/Of a Goat)

Mandla Mbothwe | G7: Okwe Bokhwe (Like/Of a Goat) Best production: Eric Abraham and The Fugard Theatre (Kinky Boots)

Eric Abraham and The Fugard Theatre (Kinky Boots) Award for innovation in theatre: Robin Malan and Andi Mgibantaka

Robin Malan and Andi Mgibantaka Lifetime Achievement award: Fatima Dike

Fatima Dike Award for most promising student: Cantona James (Stellenbosch University)

