 
 
  Competitions  SUBSCRIBE  PREMIUM!
Art & Theatre 1.5.2020 01:45 pm

Beat goes on for Bruce Dee

Thami Kwazi
PREMIUM!
Beat goes on for Bruce Dee

Award-winning choreographer and dancer, Bruce Dee. Picture Supplied

Dancing is his ‘superpower’, says the leader of Guardians of Dance Soweto.

The faces of many industries are changing, and the music industry is no different but the current lockdown, has encouraged artists to think outside of the box. Soweto-based rapper, choreographer and award-winning dancer Chisanga Pembanyali, 26 – known by his stage name Bruce Dee – gained popularity in his Protea neighbourhood for being a talented dancer and part of the award-winning dance crew, Supreme I Crew. Bruce Dee has taken his rhythm to the mic and started recording hip-hop tracks from a home studio. For this, he enlisted the help of his fellow dance crew members, friends and a younger...



Lock Down

MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}


 


 

 

today in print

Read Today's edition

 

 


News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.