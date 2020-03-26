List of Joburg theatre events cancelled or rescheduled due to coronavirus

Highly anticipated shows have been rescheduled at some of the country’s biggest theatres.

The Head and the Load at Joburg Theatre, for example, will move to August.

William Kentridge’s largescale theatre work, scheduled to be seen for the first time in Africa at the Joburg Theatre in May, has been postponed to 6 to 14 August due to the escalating measures put in place to help combat the Covid-19 pandemic in South Africa.

Executive producer Rachel Chanoff said: “In the light of President Cyril Ramaphosa’s declaration of a national state of disaster and after consulting Kentridge, the performing company, our sponsors, supporters and key stakeholders, including RMB and FNB, felt it necessary due to the fast-moving nature of the current pandemic to postpone the May season of play until August.

“The health and wellbeing of the whole team and of our audiences must be our top priority. Anyone with an existing booking can transfer it to the future performance dates or claim a full refund via the Joburg Theatre box office before 4 May.

“Art is a beacon in turbulent times. Over the coming weeks, we’d like to encourage all supporters of the arts to follow the play on social media, where we’ll be bringing you a wide range of behind the scenes content, a chance to meet the artists involved in bringing the production to life, plus updates and insights from the cast and creative team.

“During this challenging period when so many stages will be dark around the world, let’s come together to celebrate our creativity and community.”

Joburg City Theatres have been directed to postpone all shows and activities until further notice, affecting Joburg Theatre, Soweto Theatre and Roodepoort Theatre.

Among the productions and events affected are the following:

Joburg Theatre

Joburg Ballet’s Don Quixote – cancelled.

– cancelled. The Color Purple – cancelled.

– cancelled. Joburg International Comedy Festival – postponed. New date to be confirmed.

– postponed. New date to be confirmed. Arts and Culture Fest – postponed. New date to be confirmed.

– postponed. New date to be confirmed. Be Our Guest – postponed. New date to be confirmed.

– postponed. New date to be confirmed. The Head and the Load – postponed. New date 6-14 August.

– postponed. New date 6-14 August. The People’s Theatre’s The Jungle Book – postponed. New date to be confirmed.

– postponed. New date to be confirmed. Soweto Theatre: Guerilla Classics / Human Rights Day Picnic – cancelled.

– cancelled. BYU Ballroom Dance – postponed. New date to be confirmed.

– postponed. New date to be confirmed. Be Brave – postponed to 3-4 October.

– postponed to 3-4 October. I Look to You with Kelly Khumalo – postponed. New date to be confirmed.

with Kelly Khumalo – postponed. New date to be confirmed. Vuma Zion – postponed. New date to be confirmed.

Roodepoort Theatre

Talent Africa – postponed. New date to be confirmed.

– postponed. New date to be confirmed. Curt – postponed.

The CEO of Joburg City Theatres, Xoliswa Nduneni Ngema, says: “The safety and health of our staff, performers and visitors is our number one priority.

“Should there be any changes to the current status, we will take account of any recommendations from the relevant authorities and implement all appropriate instructions accordingly.”

