Six feel-good artists and illustrators to follow on Instagram

Confinement, restrictive rules, social distancing … It’s hard to keep a cool head in the age of the coronavirus.

Between washing your hands and calling your grandparents, here are a few Instagram artists’ accounts you might consider browsing in a bid to keep calm.

@josie.doodles

Throughout the year, Sydney-based graphic designer Josie Doodles produces hand-drawn comics — “to get away from her computer” — which she publishes on Instagram.

More often than not her adorable little round characters offer inspiring solutions for day-to-day existential worries.

@chibirdart

“Cute and motivational drawings to brighten your day!”

Little plump animals set the tone for this account which offers gently humorous advice for everyday life.

In a recent publication, chibird presents a typology of six stay-at-home characters including a chick at rest, a house-cleaning hedgehog and a penguin who enjoys hobbies and finding things to do.

@claire_ritchie

A breath of beauty offered by Claire Ritchie. On her Instagram the Brisbane-based artist offers a host of joyful and colourful works.

@leamaupetit

From her Parisian apartment, Léa Maupetit posts naive and poetic images about her day-to-day life.

@jeremyville

Heading over to New York, Jeremyville also offers inspiring messages for times of trouble.

@thegoodadvicecupcake

Definitely one of our favourites, the Good Advice Cupcake teaches you to look on the bright side whenever you feel down.

