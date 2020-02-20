Fleur du Cap Theatre Awards to celebrate theatre excellence

Theatre is more than just alive. A total of 59 productions have been included in the 2020 Fleur du Cap Theatre Awards, a clear sign that live productions are still some of SA’s best creative work.

The panel assessing the shows comprised respected experts in their fields, unified by their own unique perspective of the performing arts.

Along with Africa Melane as chair were Dr Beverley Brommert, Maurice Carpede, Marina Griebenow, Thabo Makgolo, Mariana Malan, Roxy Marosa, Dr Wayne Muller, Tracey Saunders, Lwando Scott and Hadley Tituss.

Established in 1965, the annual awards – considered SA’s leading performing arts competition – focuses on shows staged in and around Cape Town.

It has served as launching pad for many of the country’s most prominent names in theatre, while also honouring many of its most established talents.

Congratulating the latest nominees, the newly appointed chair says the standard of entries remains world-class.

“Each year we’re faced with a difficult task of having to select from an exceptional, high-quality lineup. Once again, the nominees have set the bar high. Well done to everyone and thank you to my fellow judges for their time, dedication and passion.”

In tracking upcoming talent, the panel watched more than 35 student performances during the year.

It reported the standard at the tertiary institutions has shown tremendous growth and that the trajectory of some students directly to the professional stage is testament to that.

Those institutions are Act Cape Town, AFDA, City Varsity, the Centre for Theatre, Dance and Performance Studies at the University of Cape Town, Luitingh Alexander Musical Theatre Academy, Magnet Theatre, Northlink College, University of Stellenbosch department of drama and the Waterfront Theatre School.

The event breaks from tradition this year in that public tickets for the event, to be held at the Baxter Theatre Centre in Cape Town on 22 March, will not be available. Rather, the awards ceremony may be followed on the Fleur du Cap YouTube channel.

“Distell is a proud supporter of the arts. It has sponsored the Fleur du Cap Theatre Awards for more than five decades,” says the company’s director of corporate and regulatory affairs Bridgitte Backman.

“This year marks the start of a new decade and judging from the standard of nominees, an exciting one for the performing arts in South Africa. Congratulations.”

