A Marvel-lous day out for the kids

The thing about Marvel: Live’s first turn in South Africa is the fact that it’s exactly what you expected. Think Cirque de Soleil meets Disney on Ice, with splashes of Madame Zingara.

It’s pure fantasy, where all your favourite Marvel characters come together to beat the bad guys. That’s most of the plot.

The rest is just a lot of high-flying antics, pyrotechnics and eye-popping images that will keep Marvel fans very, very happy.

On the downside, it is no so much theatre as it is stuntmen lip-syncing to a prerecorded track before performing elaborate fight scenes.

There’s no cohesive story – but, to be fair, the Marvel Universe isn’t known for incredible stories.

However, what makes this worth the trip is the fact that kids brought up with Marvel will adore it. In fact, their screams of delight are as enjoyable as the almost robotic Hulk swaggering on the stage.

It’s also the perfect time for them to dress up.

The Sun Arena, which has truly emerged as a favourable venue for concerts and this type of arena spectacle, also shines. It’s new, fresh and packs a lot of mass appeal.

This show unites some of Marvel’s greatest superheroes, including Iron Man, Captain America, Thor, Black Panther, Hulk and Black Widow against some of the most threatening villains.

Their journey sparks new feuds with old foes, pitting student against mentor, sister against sister and brother against brother. Witness cutting-edge special effects, aerial stunts and video projection. It’s a joy.

