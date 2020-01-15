Andre The Hilarious Hypnotist returns to Montecasino for farewell tour

Andre The Hilarious Hypnotist, one of South Africa’s funniest entertainers, is a firm favourite on the Johannesburg theatre scene each year in January as one of the best ways to chase away the New Year Blues.

2020 is no different as his fans will be delighted to hear he will be returning to The Studio Theatre at Montecasino from Wednesday, January 22 – Sunday, February 23– but this time it’s as part of his Farewell Tour.

After an unprecedented 28 years in the industry, this will be the last time Joburg audiences will be able to enjoy Andre in action as he presents his Andre The Hilarious Hypnotist Farewell Tour. Andre will be hanging up his colourful coat as he leaves our shores to practice his hypnosis on willing participants abroad.

But … he wanted to entertain the Jozi audiences one last time, more especially at the Pieter Toerien Theatre & Studio at Montecasino – which has been his home in January for the past 10 years.

Andre said: “I want to thank the Joburg audiences who have supported me in a career; those who have volunteered on stage and those who sat and laughed out loud, each one a person without which I would never have had a career.

“There aren’t many theatre performers can look back at a stage career spanning this length, but I have the privilege of doing just that. It has been a mixed bag of magic where some shows just flowed and others where it required a little more work to make it happen. No matter how you look at it, we made magic in Joburg and I hope that I can return one day and together we will make magic again. But for now, I plan to go out with a BANG!”

Andre combines his skills in comedy and hypnosis to create a two-hour show of side-splitting entertainment suitable for all ages.

Andre takes his volunteers on a hilarious hypnotic journey in which they imagine they are sprinklers, dinosaurs, washing machines, Superman and Mrs South Africa, with Michael Jackson and Christina Aguilera added for good measure.

With it being Andre’s Farewell Tour, he will be re-visiting some older sketches from the past as they proved to be show highlights, as well as including some new ones too.

This fast-paced fun show features your neighbours, friends and family in a hilarious evening of entertainment in which you could be the star.

Andre discovered his hypnotic calling after watching a performance of the late Max Collie in action.

Having already studied drama, teaching and with a background in psychology, Andre immediately became hooked at the promise of being able to entertain people on stage with his hilarious hypnotic skills and he fast became South Africa’s own convener of the strange, weird and wonderful, a career that has now spanned 28 years.

No two shows are ever the same as their strength lies in the fact that every night’s volunteers are completely different, leading to a diverse hilarious action-packed evening performance.

With every person reacting differently to Andre’s suggestion, not even Andre knows what to expect when he steps up on stage.

At the end of the day, the strength of the show lies on the volunteers of the evening and that is what makes Andre’s show such a feel-good, funny, hilarious evening’s entertainment. It’s truly the only show in the country that can claim that it makes stars of your friends and family.

Andre The Hilarious Hypnotist runs from Wednesday, January 22– Sunday February 23 at The Studio Theatre at Montecasino.

Performances run from Wednesdays – Fridays at 8pm, Saturdays at 4pm and 8pm and Sundays at 3pm.

Standard tickets are R120 with pensioner and student discounted ticket at R90 from Computicket.

