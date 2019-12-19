‘Peter Pan on Ice’ to warm hearts this festive season

You don’t need a Christmas story in the theatre to be transported to a whole new world.

Peter Pan on Ice is the perfect festive season treat.

The ice rink turns the Teatro into a cool theatre of pleasure and then there’s the accompanying joy of watching 23 professional ice skaters zip over the ice rink in a fantastically exciting retelling of the Peter Pan story.

The storyline doesn’t stray too much from J.M Barrie’s original play, it just adds a whole lot of pizzazz in this iteration of the beloved story of the boy who never grows up.

Peter Pan has always been the ultimate stage fantasy, capturing the hearts of generations of theatre and film lovers.

This production dazzles with incredible costumes and impressive aerobatics.

Tony Mercer in collaboration with Veronique Pasternak created the costumes that capture the ferocity and excitement of the performers’ movements.

Sure there’s no dialogue, but even the tiniest of theatre lovers will sit mouth agape watching this incredible performance.

It really is one of the most exciting times you could have in the theatre at the end of 2019.

