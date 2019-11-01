 
 
Art & Theatre 1.11.2019

How to fall in love with art: just look

Daniel McDermon c.2019 The New York Times Company
How to fall in love with art: just look

Replica of a cave painting of Lascaux Cave. Picture: iStock

Don’t worry too much about whether it’s good or great or terrible.

Art is good for you. But it’s not spinach. Its purpose is not to make you healthier or wiser — although that could happen along the way. The reason to nourish a relationship with art is the same as the reason for bonding with other people: to feel more fully human. Just like friendships or romances, these connections can be hard to initiate, and complicated to manage. But it will be worth it. We’re here to help you build confidence in your own taste and make a rewarding place for art in your life. Once you’ve found something you want...
