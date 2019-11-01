How to fall in love with art: just look

Art is good for you. But it’s not spinach. Its purpose is not to make you healthier or wiser — although that could happen along the way. The reason to nourish a relationship with art is the same as the reason for bonding with other people: to feel more fully human. Just like friendships or romances, these connections can be hard to initiate, and complicated to manage. But it will be worth it. We’re here to help you build confidence in your own taste and make a rewarding place for art in your life. Once you’ve found something you want...

Art is good for you. But it’s not spinach. Its purpose is not to make you healthier or wiser — although that could happen along the way. The reason to nourish a relationship with art is the same as the reason for bonding with other people: to feel more fully human.

Just like friendships or romances, these connections can be hard to initiate, and complicated to manage. But it will be worth it. We’re here to help you build confidence in your own taste and make a rewarding place for art in your life.

Once you’ve found something you want to spend more time with, dive in. But don’t immediately rush over to the label on the wall.

— Get close.

— Look for the marks of the artist’s hand: brushstrokes or chisel marks.

— Try to find a tiny flaw, or a trace of color or a shape that you didn’t see at first.

— Notice whether there’s dust or cobwebs on the top of a sculpture (this is surprisingly common, even in the biggest museums).

— Now step back a few feet and look at the whole thing again. Don’t worry too much about whether it’s good or great or terrible. Just try to see the thing, from every angle you can, and take note of your own reaction. When you’ve done all you can, free yourself to go read the label. You can’t do this with every piece in a show. So, choose your next work and repeat. There are no points for completeness.

LIKING VS. NOT LIKING

When thinking about a work of art, you can find yourself trying to balance out everything you’ve ever read on the subject: questions about value, rarity, genius, talent and meaning. But there’s no single answer, no test question to address. See something you just don’t understand? Or really dislike? Try this:

— Read the text. Here’s where the wall text can be really helpful, giving you context that may change what you initially thought.

— Figure out what bugs you about the work in question and try to articulate a reason.

— If something seems wrong, incomplete or out of place, ask yourself: How could it be improved?

— Note that your discomfort might be part of the artist’s intention, and consider whether that is worth analyzing. (Sometimes it is!)

Still hate it? That’s O.K.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.