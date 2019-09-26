How to prepare for your first ‘Rocky Horror Show’

Gender bending always had its appeal. Back in the ’70s it was met with odd fascination. In 2019 it’s met with appreciation.

The next series of RuPaul’s Drag Race set in the UK will air from next week. Two more seasons of the American version of the show are also in the bag.

The rights and visibility of trans people is at a high point. Look at megastar Kim Petras – she’s one of the world’s biggest pop princesses and one of the first trans women to enter pop music with such a loyal and diverse following.

But if there’s ever been something in pop culture that helped elevate and question gender, it has to be The Rocky Horror Show. This year it returns to South Africa in its biggest ever production – at the Artscape in Cape Town and The Teatro at Montecasino in Johannesburg.

If you remember back in 2014 and 2015, the Fugard Theatre Production of the show came back to the Montecasino Theatre three times. It was a sold-out theatre event, dripping with smut, sex and pure camp joy. South Africans seem to lap it up, and this time it’s bigger, better, funner.

For an older generation, the thrill of The Rocky Horror Show is the fact that it used to be banned in the country. Watching it likely still gives that rebellious thrill.

For a younger generation, it provides a message, show and music that is with the times. In 2019, the complete, subversive, liberated narrative is part of the mindfulness of the over-16s.

Since it first opened in London in June 1973 at the Royal Court Theatre Upstairs, Richard O’Brien’s The Rocky Horror Show has become the world’s favourite rock and roll musical, having been performed worldwide for 45 years in more than 30 countries and translated into over 20 languages.

The Rocky Horror Show began life in 1973 before an audience of just 63 people in the Royal Court’s Theatre Upstairs. It was an immediate success and transferred to the Chelsea Classic Cinema, before going on to run at the Kings Road Theatre (1973-79) and the Comedy Theatre in the West End (1979-80).

In 1975, it was transformed into a film called The Rocky Horror Picture Show.

The film adaptation took over $135 million at the box office and is still shown in cinemas around the world more than 40 years after its premiere, making it the longest running theatrical release in cinema history.

What ties the two together is that both have become audience participation juggernauts. Now is the time to start planning your outfit.

If you’re new to the world of audience participation in The Rocky Horror Show, here’s what you need to know:

What to wear

You may find that after a show or two you may like to wear something a little more outrageous – stockings, basque, high heels (women are also more than welcome to wear these) – but there are a few rules.

Try to go as outlandish as possible. It’s more than likely you will find some sort of abuse in your Sunday best.

Never make fun of anyone else’s costume.

Dancing

Although not compulsory, you may find that during the Time Warp you are the only person in the audience not on your feet. The Time Warp is the only dance that has set moves – the rest is up to you.

Audience participation

Yes, there will be rice and confetti – but also no throwing things on stage. Audience participation started back in the 1970s in the USA and was originally only for the movie. Now it’s commonplace for stage shows as well.

Fans dress up, shout back lines and sing along. With the Fugard Theatre production you could even buy an audience participation pack with abbreviated instructions.

Audience participation should always be complementary to the show and form part of the general mood. There are hundreds of talk-back lines that have been used over the years, and more are created at every show.

Etiquette

Yes, etiquette exists. Everyone has the right to wear what they want. Some make abstract approaches to characters while some take a more literal approach.

Talk-back lines should be used to add to the experience. Don’t try to shout down other people, they might know some better lines.

Info

• The cast includes SA talent Craig Urbani, Kate Normington, Anthony Downing, Marlee van der Merwe, Stefania du Toit, Zac Hendrikz, Jarryd Nurden, Jessica Sole, Usisipho Nteyi, Robin Timm and Sean Louw.

• It’s on at the Artscape from December 6 to January 12, and at the Teatro from January 17 to March 1.

• All bookings at theatre box office and Computicket

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.