SA youth break boundaries with ‘Born To Perform Shine 2019’ 

With a few of my colleagues and family members, including grandson Luna, niece Sinesipho, daughters Zizipho and Sandiswa and her three beautiful friends, I wrapped up the week on a soothing note at Born To Perform 2019 – Shine! at Montecasino last Friday evening.

Having attended the #SandtonShutdown protest a few hours earlier and hearing how some men abuse women in various heinous ways, the musical was what I needed to cool off.

Indeed, you couldn’t watch Born To Perform without thinking you were experiencing a different South Africa unfolding right in front of your eyes – the country of tomorrow.

I have never witnessed such a large cross-cultural crowd of young South Africans under one roof committed to entertaining.

The cast comprised primary school tiny tots to high school pupils, professionals and some performers with disabilities.

The multicultural performance mixed contemporary and past African and western dance and songs.

The production also served to remind us that we are all the same – whether we are autistic, deaf, fat, ugly, white or black. Talent is the same regardless.

Having seen it, I have no doubt in my mind that Born To Perform achieved what it was created for.

It was founded by Gemma and Matthew Marinus after they identified a need for the uplifting and development of performing arts opportunities for young people.

It became a platform, as the couple envisaged, for creative young people from all walks of life, cultures and socio-economic backgrounds to come together for the love of arts and showcase their talents in a professional environment.

The creators and producers did a laudable job in ferreting out the best available talent in local schools.

We saw a great mixture of pupils from Stageworx School of Performing Arts, Fourways High School, Mondeor High School, Curro Aurora Primary School, St Vincent School of the Deaf and the gorgeous Born To Perform alumni.

The show features Craig Lucas, Thembeka Mnguni and Yahto Kraft and was hosted by the charming Zinah Rose.

Born To Perform artists John Tsenoli and Philippa Higgins, who gave standout performances last year, were back with a vengeance this time around.

Tsenoli and the Mondeor High School pupils received a long and exhilarating standing ovation for their performance.

Those kids represented what the South Africa of tomorrow will be, long after many of us who were born into the racist past are gone.

