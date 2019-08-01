Take an art tour of Joburg with Rea Vaya

If you’ve never experienced the thrill of a bus train with Rea Vaya, you’re missing out. Even more so that it’s the perfect way to travel to places like the Johannesburg Art Gallery (Jag).

Many believe bottle-necking traffic and the rawness of that side of town drives people away. Thanks to Rea Vaya, that can’t be your excuse.

How to get a bus

You will need a top-up bank card, or you can buy a single day ticket. One of the best places to get both is the University of Johannesburg stop. While there, why not visit the UJ arts centre?

The Joburg music-loving audiences are in for a treat this August with UJ arts and culture’s second iteration of the UJ Weekend of Jazz taking place at the UJ Arts Centre on the Auckland Park Campus in Johannesburg from August 23 to 25.

On the art side, Yannis Generalis’ exhibition Hybrid Vigour: Ecce Homo at the UJ Art Gallery closed yesterday after a successful run.

Born in Africa to Greek immigrant parents, Generalis grew up between Zimbabwe, Botswana, Greece and South Africa.

A witness to profound socio-political events in these four countries during his formative years, and exposure to a richness of cultural diversity, has brought a multi-layered perspective to his work, while his early studies in the field of psychology and international relations has influenced his storytelling.

The three-part exhibition included both figurative and abstract drawings and paintings in mixed media.

Jag

With one of the largest art collections in Africa, from masters to contemporary artists from all over the world, Jag is one of the country’s best art museums.

You cannot miss it. There’s a number of exhibitions at any time, with a focus on African artists work owned by the gallery. Keep up with them on their Facebook page.

The Friends of Jag host talks regularly and information sessions. To get to the museum, use the T3 route. You can also use the T3 route to get you to Park Station, where you can take the train to Rosebank.

Keyes Art Mile

Highly popular during weekends, the Keyes Art Mile is a short walk from the Gautrain Rosebank station.

Galleries include Circa, Everhard Reid, Smac and TMRW.

