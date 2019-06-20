A shy animal at first, the festival artist at Innibos takes some time getting used to.

The bush becomes a wild terrain with a rock stage, theatre shows and music concerts – and artists, waiting behind the tall grass, sinking their teeth into festivalgoers.

A pity really, because visual art at art festivals can be particularly illuminating and with the Innibos Lowveld National Arts Festival, as well as the Free State Arts Festival taking place this month, there’s no reason not to enjoy art in a habitat outside of the city maelstrom.

From June 26 to July 7, the White River Gallery will host a Judith Mason exhibition. Mason was chosen as the 2019 festival artist for Innibos.

Curated by Tamar Mason the exhibition, Living Lines and Impressions: A Glimpse of Judith Mason’s Editions and Drawings, explores the disciplines the artist used during her 50-year career. Ahead of her time in many ways, Mason painted and was heavily involved with graphic art, with a lingering effect still seen today.

Mason famously said: “I paint in order to make sense of my life, to manipulate various chaotic fragments of information and impulses into some sort of order, through which I can glimpse a hint of meaning.

“I am an agnostic humanist possessed of religious curiosity, who regards making artworks as akin to alchemy. To use inert matter on an inert surface to convey real energy and presence seems to me a magical and privileged way of living out my days.”

For the exhibition, Mason presents an intimate look into her mother’s graphic work, sketches and tapestries. She will also talk to Johan Myberg on June 26 at the Art Oasis at Laerskool Nelspruit to give more insight into the exhibition.

Free State Arts Festival

Under the theme Vrynge, the Free State Arts Festival will give audiences a chance to experience some of the newest material to emerge out of the cultural mashup that is South Africa today.

Vrynge is setting higher standards than ever before; not only has the quality of work improved, but the diversity on many fronts has increased.

“We’re proud to have this initiative growing and garnering the support it does,” says marketing manager Georgina Thomson.

For 2019, Vrynge has put together a programme that is energetic, vibrant, cutting-edge, thought-provoking and, above all else, thoroughly entertaining. But its the visual arts that deserve thorough exploration – whether through an art safari or simply spending hours pouring over the exhibitions at the festival.

The main exhibition, Footprints by Andrew Tshabangu, covers almost 25 years of his black-and-white photography.

Recognised as one of South Africa’s most important photographers, his work can be situated in a trajectory that includes David Goldblatt, Santu Mofokeng, the Afrapix Collective and the Market Photo Workshop.

As Hlonipha Mokoena noted: “Tshabangu’s photographs preserve the perpetually changing Joburg, a world that erases and forgets.”

The exhibition is curated by Thembinkosi Goniwe.

With thrilling artists at festivals, they’re the ones you should be sinking your teeth into.

Info

Innibos takes place at Mbombela from next week. The festival offers a variety of theatre, art, music and literary events from June 26 to July 7. For a full festival programme visit innibos.co.za

The Free State Arts festival takes place in Bloemfontein from July 1 to 7. For more information visit vrystaatkunstefees.co.za

