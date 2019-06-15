Theatre to be renamed after slain Matwetwe actor

The Momentum Theatre at the State Theatre will now be named after slain Matwetwe film lead actor Sibusiso Khwinana, Pretoria East Rekord reports.

The renaming ceremony will be held this Sunday, according to SA State Theatre CEO Dr Sibongeseni Mkhize.

The Momentum theatre is one of the six theatres housed in the State Theatre complex, which seats 120 patrons.

It has been a home for all works including dance, drama, poetry and small-scale musicals.

Mkhize said Khwinana was amongst the creatives given an opportunity to showcase works under the State Theatre’s artistic development programme.

He wrote and directed a hard-hitting stage play on homophobia and corrective rape in lesbians titled, Amend.

In 2018, he was entrusted with the responsibility of being a Stage and Production Manager for the South African team that was sent to represent the country at the People to People Cultural Exchange Programme hosted in China. The China group will reunite to render a performance in reflecting the last moments they and State Theatre had with Khwinana.

The renaming ceremony will form part of the launch of the State Theatre’s 11th Youth Expressions Festival (YEF) on the day.

The new theatre name that is due to be unveiled, will serve as a milestone for the theatre as it reinvents itself as Africa’s leading performing arts facility.

The 25-year-old’s life died when he was stabbed to death in an apparent fight with a robber who stole his phone outside the Sterland Mall.

