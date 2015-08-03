Gadaffi to leave Generations: The Legacy

The Generations: The Legacy creator Mfundi Vundla confirmed Dabula’s exit, and says, “He’s a talented young man, he’ll certainly flourish in all his endeavours.”

Dabula has not entered into a new annual contract with the production team to continue the character. All the cast members sign either temporary or annual contracts.

Dabula opted to try his hand at other projects instead of entering into a new contract.

“This is the place where I blew up, and I think now is the right time to move on and do other things with the exposure the show have given me,” he said.

Dabula is mute on what is next, but clearly he will be missed on set.

Gaaratwe Mokhethi, Publicity Manager for Generations the Legacy said he was a contributing factor to the success of Generations The Legacy, which happens to be the most watched TV show in South Africa.

Gadaffi is the resident bad boy in the show, and he’s been playing with the emotions of Generations-addicts since the show launched December last year.

Just recently he had the nation on the edge of their seats when he was shot and crippled, while last week the same viewership rejoiced when Gadaffi felt his leg while being wheeled around in his wheelchair.