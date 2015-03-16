 
Entertainment 16.3.2015 10:57 am

This Week on Zabalaza

Citizen reporter
The cast of Zabalaza. Image courtesy Mzansi Magic

Here’s what to expect this week on Zabalaza, Mzansi Magic’s first-ever Lokshin Soap.

Monday, 16 March

Pay Up

Qiniso is made to feel guilty about his choices. Lexi’s plot brings her into contact with Moss and Herbert. Thembi and Sponono take it upon themselves to fix Gasta and Lindiwe’s issues.

 

Tuesday, 17 March

Emotional Harassment

Lexi’s plan backfires on many levels. Things get even worse between Gasta and Lindiwe. Waka tries to find work for Siphokazi.

 

Wednesday, 18 March

Lost

Qiniso’s guilt puts his future in a compromising position. Lexi decides to up the stakes by gaining control over Victor. Gasta struggles with her identity.

 

Thursday, 19 March

Who’s Job is it Anyway?

Lexi makes a drastic move. Gasta’s sense of self gets even worse after meeting Victoria. Beauty lashes out at David and Mthunzi for losing their focus.

