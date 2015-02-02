Memorial details for Top Billing’s Simba

The funeral service will be held on Saturday from 9am, also at the Rhema Church, according to the Top Billing twitter account.

Mhere (26) will be laid to rest at Westpark Cemetery.

The TV presenter, famously known as Simba, died on Saturday on the way to the airport to attend the J&B Met in Cape Town.

The accident happened in Sandton.

Mhere joined the classy lifestyle TV show Top Billing in 2010 as the youngest presenter at the age of 21.

Since his passing, messages continued pouring in on social networks as his fans paid tribute to him.

“It is with awful shock and terrible pain that we reflect on the news of Simba Mhere’s passing. He will forever be an irreplaceable member of the Top Billing family. May your soul rest in peace dear Simba. We all loved you and we are truly heartbroken,”

Top Billing posted on its website.

Simba’s family have requested that instead of sending flowers, a donation is made in his memory to JAM (Joint Aid Management), a humanitarian organisation that feeds over 45 000 children in South Africa and more than 1 million children on the continent every day.

Their details are as follows:

Joint Aid Management South Africa (JAM SA)

Standard Bank Acc # 021627045

Randburg Branch # 018005

Account name: JAM SA Donations

Ref : Simba

People can also make a donation via JAM’s sms line. This donates R30 to feed a child for a month.

To make a R30 donation SMS the word JAM to 42181.