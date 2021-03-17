Entertainment 17.3.2021 08:38 am

Harry speaks to Charles, William after bitter TV interview: friend

AFP
Harry speaks to Charles, William after bitter TV interview: friend

Britain's Prince William, Duke of Cambridge (L), Britain's Prince Charles, Prince of Wales (2nd L), Britain's Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex (3rd L), Britain's Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall (3rd R), Britain's Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge (2nd R) and Britain's Meghan, Duchess of Sussex (R) depart Westminster Abbey after attending the annual Commonwealth Service in London on March 9, 2020. - Britain's Queen Elizabeth II has been the Head of the Commonwealth throughout her reign. Organised by the Royal Commonwealth Society, the Service is the largest annual inter-faith gathering in the United Kingdom. (Photo by Phil Harris / POOL / AFP)

Prince Harry said that his father Prince Charles had cut him off financially and at one point stopped taking his calls, and he also described his damaged relationship with Prince William.

Prince Harry has spoken to his father and brother after he and his wife Meghan Markle raised allegations of racism in the royal family during an explosive TV interview, a friend said Tuesday.

In the interview, Harry said that his father Prince Charles had cut him off financially and at one point stopped taking his calls, and he also described his damaged relationship with Prince William.

Harry and Meghan, whose father is white and mother is Black, now live in California after stepping away from royal duties.

The British monarchy has been rocked by the couple’s allegations that an unnamed royal asked how dark their child’s skin would be before he was born.

READ NEXT:  Harry and Meghan racism claims ‘concerning’ says Queen

“I did actually call them to see how they were feeling, and it’s true Harry has talked to his brother and he has talked to his father too,” Gayle King, a US television presenter and friend of the couple, said on CBS.

“The word I was given was that those conversations were not productive, but they are glad they have at least started a conversation.”

King said the couple were “frustrated” that alleged racism in the royal family had dominated the news agenda since the interview was broadcast on March 7.

“All they wanted all along was for the royals to intervene and tell the press to stop with the unfair, inaccurate, false stories that definitely have a racial slant,” King said.

She added that Harry and Meghan wanted “healing” in the family, but that Meghan had “documents to back up everything” she had said in the interview with Oprah Winfrey.

ALSO READ: Lesson from Meghan Markle: How to walk away from toxic families

The allegations, which the royal family said would be investigated, have plunged the monarchy into its biggest crisis since the death of William and Harry’s mother, Princess Diana, in 1997.

Meghan, a former actress, told Winfrey she was “naively” unprepared for life as a royal and had contemplated suicide while pregnant with their first child.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Related Stories
No Meghan, get real 16.3.2021
Oprah’s oversized royal interview specs a global hit 13.3.2021
WATCH: Is this really the end of Somizi and Mohale? 12.3.2021

MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}
love winning

EDITOR'S CHOICE

Multimedia Atlanta-area shooting spree leaves 8 dead

Courts Constitution gives Ramaphosa ‘privacy’, court hears

Crime Principal charged after forcing pupil to enter pit toilet

Courts NPA laments ‘misdirected’ court over dismissal of Bongo’s corruption case

Load Shedding Eskom moves SA to stage 1 load shedding

today in print

Read Today's edition