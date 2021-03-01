Bassie Kumalo a true romantic

When a celebrity marriage goes on for 20 years, keeps getting stronger right in front of our eyes and public displays of affection are still a thing, it is a cause for a celebration because the world of celebrities has marriages that can even last for just 72 days.

Businesswoman and former Miss South Africa Basetsana Kumalo is a die-hard romantic and never one to shy away from expressing her love for her husband and father of their three children, Romeo Kumalo. Bassie, as she is better known in entertainment circles, wrote a heartfelt message on Instagram on her hubby’s birthday recently.

“Happy Birthday Sthandwa sam’. Baba wezingane zam’, swidi lam’ lomkhohlane…doing this thing called life with you is a great joy. May your days be long on earth, may good health be your daily portion, may you live a life of contentment,” she said in a moving tribute, adding that, “May the hand of God always be upon you. Ngiyagcwala ngawe Mpitsh’yam.”

Clearly, Bassie is still head over heels in love with her hubby of 20 years because, in December, she shared a heart-warming message and video of her hubby remembering the day she said “I do” to the renowned businessman.

It looks like life is generally good for Bassie. She recently became the envy of town when her close friend TV personality Minnie Dlamini-Jones made a special delivery to her doorstep – a Range Rover Sport SV Carbon worth aroundR3 million.

It is the first and only one in the country so you can imagine the joy in Bassie’s face when Minnie arrived in these wheels to die for. While many were under the impression that Minnie had bought the car for Bassie, it later emerged that the former Miss South Africa is a brand ambassador for the luxury car brand as well.



In true Bassie style, she took to social media to share her sentiments. “It’s the very first and only one in the country and it’s in my porte-cochere. Delivered by the gorgeous @Minniedlamini…It’s been an amazing day! Supremely proud and delighted to be brand ambassador for #RangeRoverSport.”

Love and wheels to die for … what more can a girl ask for?

