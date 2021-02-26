WATCH: Prince Harry channels his inner ‘Fresh Prince in Bel-Air’

While many have been left astonished that he even knew the song in the first place, others have declared their undying love for Prince Harry after hearing him rap the intro of 1990’s sitcom The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air.

This after Harry visited the iconic house that the show’s set was modelled after during a recent appearance on The Late Late Show with James Corden.

The show usually features Corden in a car with his guests, however, due to the coronavirus and recent restrictions, Corden has had to opt for a more spacious set up in the form of a double-decker, open-air tour bus.

The tour bus took the pair to the Bel-Air mansion where Corden asked Harry if he remembers the song. Harry didn’t miss a beat before reciting it word for word.

Press play to watch Prince Harry rap the Fresh Prince of Bel-Air theme song from the 3:25 minute mark.

The video, which was published on Friday, currently has over 700,000 views and has Prince Harry trending on Twitter.

The pair also spoke about Harry and his wife Meghan Markle’s decision to step back from the royal family last year.

According to Harry, one of the major driving forces behind this decision was the fact that the British press was “destroying” his mental health.

Surprisingly, Harry also revealed that he preferred the version of the royal life shown in Netflix show The Crown as the one published in British newspapers wasn’t as accurate.

Harry and Meghan recently announced that they were expecting their second child – just weeks after Meghan made headlines for revealing that she recently suffered a miscarriage.

