WATCH: Outrage over “fat-shaming” designer’s comments

Kaunda Selisho
Social media users have sharply criticised Quiteria Kekana for allegedly insulting client Coconut Kelz.

Fashion designer Quiteria Kekana has sparked a Twitter storm after allegedly body-shaming comedian, television presenter and social media sensation Lesego Thlabi, popularly known as Coconut Kelz.

According to Thlabi, the designer went on a tirade during a scheduled fitting for an upcoming project Thlabi had been working on. Despite being sent her measurements beforehand, Kekana reportedly failed to design a garment that fit her correctly.

She said that Kekana blamed her body size and shape for the fact that the garment did not fit.

Women across social media rallied behind the star and tried to call the designer out.

When he refused to apologise and threw down the gauntlet, his Instagram posts were flooded with criticism pertaining to his alleged body-shaming.

