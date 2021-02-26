Entertainment 26.2.2021 11:08 am

Can we just love them both? Fan faves Real Housewives Ayanda and Nonku

Sandisiwe Mbhele
In the attempt to pit them against each other on the show, the two have had differences and viewers were not here for it even if it’s for ‘good TV’. 

Reality show smash hit Real Housewives of Durban (RHOD) still has fans buzzing on the new episodes on ShowMax.

After its release date earlier this month, the show has consistently trended on social media with the obvious fan favourites, housewives Ayanda Ncwane and Nonku Williams.

Nonku was introduced to the cast as a friend of Ncwane when they caught up with Ncwane at her home before agreeing to accompany Ncwane to an event hosted by Kgomotso Ndungane.

In the latest episode, more information was revealed about Nonku, her business adventures, what she has gone through in her personal life and concerns by the women she was not opening up enough.

In the planning of her event which was not going as organised, housewife Sorisha Naidoo supported her the most and audiences loved this.



