Can we just love them both? Fan faves Real Housewives Ayanda and Nonku

Reality show smash hit Real Housewives of Durban (RHOD) still has fans buzzing on the new episodes on ShowMax.

After its release date earlier this month, the show has consistently trended on social media with the obvious fan favourites, housewives Ayanda Ncwane and Nonku Williams.

In the attempt to pit them against each other on the show, the two have had differences and viewers were not here for it even if it’s for “good TV”.

I think it’s weird that people want Nonku & Ayanda to be at war, or that one of them is being fake. Not wearing your emotions on your sleeve doesn’t mean a person is being fake. Choosing peace, forgiveness and kindness doesn’t mean a person is fake. It’s called growth #RHODurban — Dumi (@TheMqhele) February 26, 2021





Nonku was introduced to the cast as a friend of Ncwane when they caught up with Ncwane at her home before agreeing to accompany Ncwane to an event hosted by Kgomotso Ndungane.

In the latest episode, more information was revealed about Nonku, her business adventures, what she has gone through in her personal life and concerns by the women she was not opening up enough.

RELATED: Mrs Zuma cements herself as #RHODurban fan favourite

In the planning of her event which was not going as organised, housewife Sorisha Naidoo supported her the most and audiences loved this.

I LOVE how Sorisha asked Annie if they supported Nonku upon realising that her event wasn’t going as planned.#RHODurban — ibhotela (@Senzo_Ncanana) February 26, 2021

Sorisha asking if they supported Nonku through the stress just shows the kind of woman she is. What a beautiful soul she had man and you can tell she’s genuine #RHODurban #RealHousewivesOfDurban — Jay (@Jayboo_boo) February 26, 2021

I really hope Nonku’s wine is selling. This woman is kinda growing on me. I don’t know why these women are treating her so oddly. She is trying… ???? #RHODurban — O L E T I L W E ???? (@Iam_Kardas) February 25, 2021 Nonku and Ayanda have shown us that they have no reason to hate each other. #RHODurban — Noshy Nosh (@Lothando12) February 26, 2021





Also if we are being all the way honest this Ayanda and Nonku situation is a tad bit awkward. Nonku is looking for closure and longing for a love she can never have. Ayanda for me has really been accommodating. Whether she is genuine or not is another story but it’s awkward. — iCherry 2.0 (@BiKeR626) February 26, 2021



For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.