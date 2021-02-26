Celebs & viral 26.2.2021 09:25 am

Thando Thabete to replace Fresh? 947 mum on rumours

Kaunda Selisho
Thando Thabete to replace Fresh? 947 mum on rumours

Thando Thabethe. Picture: Twitter

Rumours of Thando Thabethe being DJ Fresh’s replacement on 947’s drive time show remain unconfirmed at this stage.

Fans of 947 have been left in dismay after finding out that drive time host DJ Fresh (Thato Sikwane) will no longer be returning to his show.

This after the DJ announced he would be taking a step back from all public engagements pending an investigation in sexual assault charges brought against him in January.

A month later, the station announced that it would be parting ways with DJ Fresh and his co-accused, DJ Euphonik (Themba Nkosi).

This left a major vacuum in the station’s highly popular drive time slot which podcast host Macgyver “MacG” Mukwevho claims will be filled by actress and former 5FM DJ Thando Thabethe in episode 227 of his YouTube show.

In a statement to The Citizen by 947, the station has not yet settled on who will be Fresh’s replacement.

“A process is under way to identify a host for the 947 afternoon drive show. No decision has been taken and we continue to engage positively with several candidates. Once an agreement has been reached, we will make an announcement,” said 947.

Thabethe, who left 5FM in early 2020, has been focusing full time on her acting career and lingerie line which is available on Zando.

She has since stared in Netflix’s How to Ruin Christmas: The Wedding and M-Net’s Reyka alongside British actor Iain Glen, who played Ser Jorah Mormont in Game of Thrones.

READ NEXT: Thando Thabethe spills the tea about her 5FM exit

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Related Stories
DJ Fresh and Euphonik accuser alleges her home address was leaked 22.2.2021
Pearl Thusi shows support for Euphonik in old video 19.2.2021
No trial means Euphonik, DJ Fresh will never truly be cleared of rape allegations 18.2.2021

MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}

EDITOR'S CHOICE

Courts Dad takes fight to ConCourt after nursery school accident leaves child disabled

Business News Tito Mboweni’s budget of hope and despair

Movies and TV Is it time to cancel your DStv subscription? Here are your options

Business News Budget 2021: Good news on income tax, bad news on booze, smokes and fuel

Government SIU probing tender irregularities involving Zweli Mkhize’s aides

today in print

Read Today's edition