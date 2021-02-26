Thando Thabete to replace Fresh? 947 mum on rumours

Fans of 947 have been left in dismay after finding out that drive time host DJ Fresh (Thato Sikwane) will no longer be returning to his show.

This after the DJ announced he would be taking a step back from all public engagements pending an investigation in sexual assault charges brought against him in January.

A month later, the station announced that it would be parting ways with DJ Fresh and his co-accused, DJ Euphonik (Themba Nkosi).

This left a major vacuum in the station’s highly popular drive time slot which podcast host Macgyver “MacG” Mukwevho claims will be filled by actress and former 5FM DJ Thando Thabethe in episode 227 of his YouTube show.

So @947 decide to replace @DJFreshSA with @Thando_Thabethe . Come on @947 please respect us as your listeners. Why not @AyandaMVP she deserves it, she is radio. She is what we want to hear molifing. Or better bring #bringbackfreshon947 — The Advizar (@the_advizar) February 22, 2021

I wish Radio 947 could consider Thando Thabethe as their new radio host and replace Dj Fresh she’s really phenomenal on radio i love her — the 24th of feb ???????????? (@mukelo_) February 20, 2021

Wait, Is Thando Thabethe really gonna be doing the drive on 947? ???? — Rex The Gemini (@Rex_The_Gemini) February 23, 2021

Hi @947 when are you calling @Thando_Thabethe for the afternoon drive show? I think we all know she would kill it! — Lebo.T (@Elle_Tee23) February 20, 2021

In a statement to The Citizen by 947, the station has not yet settled on who will be Fresh’s replacement.

“A process is under way to identify a host for the 947 afternoon drive show. No decision has been taken and we continue to engage positively with several candidates. Once an agreement has been reached, we will make an announcement,” said 947.

Thabethe, who left 5FM in early 2020, has been focusing full time on her acting career and lingerie line which is available on Zando.

She has since stared in Netflix’s How to Ruin Christmas: The Wedding and M-Net’s Reyka alongside British actor Iain Glen, who played Ser Jorah Mormont in Game of Thrones.

READ NEXT: Thando Thabethe spills the tea about her 5FM exit

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.