Jeremy Mansfield takes sabbatical from Hot 91.9 breakfast show

From Friday, 26 February and onwards fans of Hot 91.9 FM’s breakfast show, Joburg’s Hottest Breakfast, will no longer hear Jeremy Mansfield on the airwaves.

Hot 91.9FM announced on Tuesday the anchor will be leaving the station in order to focus on his health. He has been undergoing treatment for the past few months and decided to take a break.

“I will also be spending more time on the Mansfield Family Trust and the charitable work it does in South Africa,” Mansfield said in a statement.

“I have loved being a part of the Hot 91.9FM family, particularly because of the excellent, meaningful work they do within the community. It’s been a great privilege to be able to contribute to this and I will cherish the memories of this time at HOT and the time I have spent together with my colleagues on the Breakfast show.”

Hot 91.9 managing director Lloyd Madurai said that this was not a goodbye as Jeremy would continue to be part of the Hot 91.9FM family in his role as an ambassador for Hot Cares, the Christmas Wish and a contributor to the Hot 91.9FM Radio Academy

“Jeremy is a radio legend and has contributed immensely to the industry and the station. Our primary concern is his health at this time. We would like to thank Jeremy for his incredible contribution as the anchor of Joburg’s Hottest Breakfast Show for the past three years. We wish him well and pray for his full and speedy recovery.”

