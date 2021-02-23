Celebs & viral 23.2.2021 09:23 am

AKA shuts down the haters after shady comments about his engagement

Kaunda Selisho
AKA shuts down the haters after shady comments about his engagement

AKA and Nellie share a kiss - and a ring. Picture: Twitter

Fans had a lot to say about AKA’s engagement, even going so far as to find ways to drag his famous ex-girlfriends into it.

Rapper AKA has finally decided to settle down but his fans just can’t believe it.

The rapper confirmed his engagement to his 22-year-old girlfriend, Nellie Tembe, on Tuesday when he posted a picture of her hand with an engagement ring and no caption at all.

Tembe posted the same image on her own Instagram account along with the caption: “On this day I said YES to the love of my life and my best friend. Words cannot describe how grateful I am to be your life partner, even through the highs & lows you have always stood by me & I thank you Kiernan Jarryd Forbes for loving me wholeheartedly & never giving up on us. Cheers to the beginning of forever. 4L boo.”

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by AKA (@akaworldwide)

RELATED: Nando’s roasts AKA and Nelli Tembe over matching hairdos

As is usually the case with AKA, fans had a lot to say about the occasion, even going so far as to find ways to drag his famous ex-girlfriends, Bonang Matheba and Zinhle ‘DJ Zinhle’ Jiyane, into the mix.

AKA saw all the hate and addressed it on his Instagram stories.

“Lol, you hunnies sayin’ it will end in tears. Learn a thing or two because jokes on you lovies for being f***ing trolls. Happy frikken Monday,” said AKA.

Unlike the fans, fellow celebrities such as Yanga, J Something, JR Afrika, Loot Love, DJ Sbu and even Minister of Transport Fikile Mbalula had nothing but words of love and support for the pair.

READ NEXT: Why every guy is jealous of AKA right now

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Related Stories
Pearl Thusi shows support for Euphonik in old video 19.2.2021
Nando’s roasts AKA and Nelli Tembe over matching hairdos 17.2.2021
Bonang’s simple Valentine’s Day wish 8.2.2021

MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}

EDITOR'S CHOICE

Courts Dad takes fight to ConCourt after nursery school accident leaves child disabled

Business News Tito Mboweni’s budget of hope and despair

Movies and TV Is it time to cancel your DStv subscription? Here are your options

Business News Budget 2021: Good news on income tax, bad news on booze, smokes and fuel

Government SIU probing tender irregularities involving Zweli Mkhize’s aides

today in print

Read Today's edition