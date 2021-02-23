AKA shuts down the haters after shady comments about his engagement

Rapper AKA has finally decided to settle down but his fans just can’t believe it.

The rapper confirmed his engagement to his 22-year-old girlfriend, Nellie Tembe, on Tuesday when he posted a picture of her hand with an engagement ring and no caption at all.

Tembe posted the same image on her own Instagram account along with the caption: “On this day I said YES to the love of my life and my best friend. Words cannot describe how grateful I am to be your life partner, even through the highs & lows you have always stood by me & I thank you Kiernan Jarryd Forbes for loving me wholeheartedly & never giving up on us. Cheers to the beginning of forever. 4L boo.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by AKA (@akaworldwide)

RELATED: Nando’s roasts AKA and Nelli Tembe over matching hairdos

As is usually the case with AKA, fans had a lot to say about the occasion, even going so far as to find ways to drag his famous ex-girlfriends, Bonang Matheba and Zinhle ‘DJ Zinhle’ Jiyane, into the mix.

Yoh Congratulations boss megaaa???????????????? pic.twitter.com/HaskTra6bR — OFFICIAL BRA SOL???? (@Manyotie_Sol) February 22, 2021

Bonang guys, Zinhle izandla za lomntwana — iVenda Lase Mlazi (@Oscar_T_Hamese) February 22, 2021

Having a baby doesn’t mean one partner must be always dragged in the other partner’s affairs. Let’s respect DJ Zinhle, plz. Let’s respect another woman and congratulations the other. — U Teddy Bear ???????? (@TED_Bear_SA) February 22, 2021

Could’ve just said Congratulations and minded your own bruh.. Anyway why must she be the one “really ready” ?? — Patriotic South African ???? (@EziinyeZazo) February 22, 2021

AKA saw all the hate and addressed it on his Instagram stories.

“Lol, you hunnies sayin’ it will end in tears. Learn a thing or two because jokes on you lovies for being f***ing trolls. Happy frikken Monday,” said AKA.

Unlike the fans, fellow celebrities such as Yanga, J Something, JR Afrika, Loot Love, DJ Sbu and even Minister of Transport Fikile Mbalula had nothing but words of love and support for the pair.

READ NEXT: Why every guy is jealous of AKA right now

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.