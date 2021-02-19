Celebs & viral 19.2.2021 03:10 pm

Gareth Cliff’s team will not be responding to sexual misconduct allegations

Kaunda Selisho
Gareth Cliff responds. Picture: Gallo Images / Rapport / Deon Raath)

Cliff’s management said he – who despises cancel culture and “woke Twitter” – would not be commenting on the allegations being made against him.

As DJs Fresh and Euphonik continue to make headlines following allegations of sexual misconduct made against them on social media, and fact that the subsequent case will not be prosecuted, public attention has turned towards other South African media personalities who might soon find themselves in a similar situation.

The latest name to come up in public discussion is Cliff Central founder and host of eNCA’s “So What Now,” Gareth Cliff.

The conversation was sparked by Twitter user @tutuzondo who tweeted: “We’ll also have the conversation about Gareth Cliff and his many allegations.”

“Powerful men in the South African entertainment industry have gotten away with too much, for too long. And while the wheels of justice might not be turning as fast as we would like, they’re still turning,” added Zondo.

It wasn’t long before many either replied to the tweet or quoted it with experiences of their own. However, no formal charges have been laid against the entertainer.

The Citizen reached out to Cliff’s management for comment and were informed that Cliff would not be commenting on the matter.

Cliff recently hosted controversial podcast host Macgyver “Macg” Mukwevho on his eNCA show to discuss cancel culture, ‘woke twitter’ and hypocrisy.

This after MacG and his co-host Sol Phenduka angered the LGBTIQ+ community for transphobic and homophobic comments made in one of the episodes of their show.

Cliff has made it a point to let it be known how much he disdains what he calls cancel culture and “woke Twitter”.

Using social media to shed light on sexual allegations and abuse was sparked by the #metoo movement started by Tarana Burke. The social media movement picked up a massive following in 2017, after numerous sexual misconduct allegations were brought to light against film executive Harvey Weinstein in October 2017.

