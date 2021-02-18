No trial means Euphonik, DJ Fresh will never truly be cleared of rape allegations

PREMIUM!
No trial means Euphonik, DJ Fresh will never truly be cleared of rape allegationsCourts 2 hours ago
For a successful prosecution, it has to be proven without reasonable doubt that there were elements of rape, but if the accuser were to file civil charges she might get some joy from the legal system.
