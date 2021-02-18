 
 
No trial means Euphonik, DJ Fresh will never truly be cleared of rape allegations

Courts 2 hours ago

For a successful prosecution, it has to be proven without reasonable doubt that there were elements of rape, but if the accuser were to file civil charges she might get some joy from the legal system.

Rorisang Kgosana
18 Feb 2021
02:55:41 PM
DJ Fresh and Euphonik.

The fact that the allegations against them will never be ventilated in a court of law means their fans will never know whether DJs Euphonik and Fresh are truly innocent of the rape allegations against them, and all that will persist is their word against that of their accuser. The two DJs faced charges of rape after a woman took to Twitter to allege that they had drugged and raped her back in 2011. Charges against Euphonik (Themba Nkosi) and DJ Fresh (Thato Sikwane) have, however, since been withdrawn after the prosecutor came to the conclusion that there was little...

