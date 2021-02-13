Attempted murder case opened against Dimakatso Ratselane’s husband

Police are still searching for the husband of radio personality, Dimakatso Ratselane, after he allegedly stabbed her multiple times and left her for dead in Mangaung in the Free State.

“There are no new developments [in] the case. Investigators are still searching,” provincial police spokesperson Brigadier Motantsi Makhele said on Saturday.

An attempted murder case was opened at the Kagisanong police station.

The Lesedi FM personality was fighting for her life at Pelonomi hospital after community members found her on Thursday.

Makhele said Ratselane was attacked during an argument the couple had while they were on their way to Mangaung’s Phase 2 to fetch their children.

“Along the way they quarrelled and they ended up at an informal settlement known as Dinaweng. Community members found Dimakatso in a critical condition near Bra-White’s tavern around midnight.

“Her body was covered in blood, indicating that she suffered multiple stab wounds,” Makhele said.

The attack has drawn widespread condemnation.

Free State Premier Sefora Ntombela said what Ratselane went through was a painful reminder that women in South Africa are under siege due to gender-based violence.

“I had the misfortune of seeing the gut-wrenching pictures of Dimakatso’s butchered body and I was left with no doubt that her attacker’s aim was to kill her. However, brave Dimakatso refused to die at the hands of a coward and held on to her life and is currently in hospital.”

“I am disgusted and sickened by the callous attack on Dimakatso Ratselane. She was attacked at a time [when the] government relied on people like her to educate and warn our people about Covid-19. I appeal to you all not to share pictures of Dimakatso because they are traumatising already as it is. We must also think about the damage such pictures might cause to her family, which is currently suffering as a result of this attack,” Ntombela said in a statement.

