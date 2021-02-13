Mapobane born actor Thabo Malema is an AFDA graduate with a BA degree in Live performances. He is currently furthering his communication and language degree at UNISA.

The 35-year-old actor has amassed a large repertoire of screen roles from a young age from, including starring the in blockbuster Kalushi, The No 1 Detective Agency co-starring alongside Grammy award singer Jill Scott, award-winning A Million Colours and White Lion. His current role is that of police captain Bohang on E-TV’s Scandal!.

He speaks to The Citizen about his career and life as an actor working during the Coronavirus pandemic:

What is one thing that you love about the character you’re playing?

Hahaha… not much to be honest, the character of Bohang is a wolf in sheep’s clothing, a master at hiding his true intentions, a true emotional manipulator and that’s far from who I am as Thabo Malema. Bohang is a jealous ticking time bomb. I do however appreciate the lessons coming from this story line, our country has been facing the biggest issue around gender-based violence GBV and I do feel this particular story line will teach and open people’s eyes to an abuser mindset.

And one thing that you don’t like?

His abusive and vindictive nature

What can viewers expect from your story line going forward?

More and more scandal, hahaha. I look forward to the hate tweets directed at Bohang’s character.

Outside of your character, what is one thing fans would be surprised to find out about you? Any hidden talents or unexpected skills?

I think a few people know this, but I’m a farmer and the biggest fan of nature. If I’m not reading or learning a new language, I’m at the farm which is outside of Johannesburg.

If you weren’t an actor, what other profession would you have pursued?

I’m already in farming but I think I would have pursued a career in academia.

What shows do you watch in your downtime?

I spend time on Netflix, watching intriguing performance-driven narratives.

Eish… I’m not much of a cook but I did learn a thing or two during the lockdown, I can easily make the best chicken wrap you’ve ever tasted and cottage pie.

What songs/albums are on your 2021 playlist?

Summer Yomuthi by Blaq Diamond – I love that song.

Once lockdown is officially lifted worldwide, where will you be traveling to?

I’ve been eyeing Asia for some time .

What do you miss most about pre-pandemic life?

Socialising and outdoor activities.

