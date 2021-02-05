Shuuuuu!!! ‘The River’ weddings ‘carrying’ telenovelas – Fans react to Zolani’s I dos

After ending 2020 off by letting his guard down and proposing to Emma (Lunathi Mpofu) in one of the most vulnerable proposals The River fans have ever seen, Zolani (Lawrence Maleka) is set to give love one more chance.

On Thursday night, viewers watched the cast of 1Magic’s The River get all dolled up as they gather to watch Zolani and Emma get married.

Weddings have become a source of big drama for the show and considering the fact that this wedding comes at the end of season three, viewers were very impressed with the visuals.

Take a look at what the cast wore to the much-anticipated celebration.

The wardrobe department went all out!

Fans were not only basking in the visuals of the wedding, to the fashion, the venue and production. Viewers said its possibly the wedding of the year in telenovelas.

BREAKING NEWS: The Cast and Crew of The River have been admitted to hospital due to severe injuries from carrying the whole TV industry on their backs. #TheRiver1Magic — Mpilo (@MpiloKhumalo_) February 4, 2021

One thing the River never disappoints with is their weddings. That venue my goshhh????????????????.

And the outfits, ahhh????????????????????????. #TheRiver1Magic https://t.co/6kil5vXcxP — Tiny.iko???? (@Tinyiko_Tsa) February 4, 2021





One thing the river will give you is amazing weddings ???????????? — HELANG (@itsTodiii) February 4, 2021

This is why we love #TheRiver1Magic so much. They care about the quality of their production. ????❤️ pic.twitter.com/G3Xdm6pkU8 — Raised in Africa. (@paballo_patsa) February 4, 2021

Guys the weddings tsa #TheRiver1Magic will take you on a journey ????????????…???????????????????????????????????????? pic.twitter.com/M7hnHeLuVd — Irvin Pooe????????️‍???? (@Irvinpooe) February 4, 2021



