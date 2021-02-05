Entertainment 5.2.2021 08:53 am

Shuuuuu!!! ‘The River’ weddings ‘carrying’ telenovelas – Fans react to Zolani’s I dos

Kaunda Selisho
Pictures from Emma and Zolani's wedding on 1Magic telenovela, The River | Picture: onemagic.dstv.com

Although The River’s Zolani (Lawrence Maleka) has been married before, he gave love one more chance as his epic wedding closes out season 3 of the show.

After ending 2020 off by letting his guard down and proposing to Emma (Lunathi Mpofu) in one of the most vulnerable proposals The River fans have ever seen, Zolani (Lawrence Maleka) is set to give love one more chance.

On Thursday night, viewers watched the cast of 1Magic’s The River get all dolled up as they gather to watch Zolani and Emma get married.

Weddings have become a source of big drama for the show and considering the fact that this wedding comes at the end of season three, viewers were very impressed with the visuals.

Take a look at what the cast wore to the much-anticipated celebration.

RELATED:  ‘The River’ halts shooting after colleague tests positive for Covid-19

The wardrobe department went all out!

Fans were not only basking in the visuals of the wedding, to the fashion, the venue and production. Viewers said its possibly the wedding of the year in telenovelas.



