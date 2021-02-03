Netflix tops Golden Globes TV nominations as fans decry Michaela Cole’s snub

The unveiling of Golden Globes nominees began Wednesday in a remote ceremony with a view on offering an important, early glimpse into the movies leading this year’s unique and much-delayed Hollywood awards season.

The announcement, co-hosted by “Sex and the City” star Sarah Jessica Parker and Taraji P Henson, whittled down the list of films and stars headed for the Globes ceremony scheduled for later this month ahead of the Oscars in April.

Pandemic-related theatre closures and blockbuster delays were expected to boost smaller, stay-at-home movies this year, including Netflix’s “The Trial of the Chicago 7,” “Mank” and “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom.”

Rival streamer Amazon Prime was campaigning hard for “One Night in Miami” and and “Borat Subsequent Moviefilm,” while Disney-owned Searchlight looked set to fly the flag for Tinseltown’s traditional major studios with “Nomadland.”

The film earned four nods alongside, Sony’s “The Father” and Universal’s “Promising Young Woman.”

#MeToo revenge thriller “Promising Young Woman” in particular exceeded expectations with recognition for best drama, director, screenplay and actress for Carey Mulligan.

Mulligan will compete with Viola Davis for 1920s blues drama “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom” as well as Frances McDormand for “Nomadland.”

The nomination of “Promising Young Woman” caused a bit of outrage on social media amid allegations that Micheala Cole’s drama of a similar nature “I May Destory You” was snubbed.

let me try to understand this…Emily in Paris is nominated for a golden globe but I May Destroy You is not…do I have my brain radio tuned to the right frequency… — Alexandra Schwartz (@Alex_Lily) February 3, 2021

I May Destroy You was an absolute watershed moment. it was more than just telly really. i felt changed by that show. the other shows are good, no disrespect. but IMDY dwarfed them all. revolutionised a genre. maybe that’s too scary for some. true art often is. #goldenglobes — Alice Lowe (@alicelowe) February 3, 2021

“I May Destroy You” is one of the most brilliant shows out there. Michaela Coel is an absolute genius. Imma just say it. The Golden Globes is trash for not recognizing her. #GoldenGlobes — Karen Attiah (@KarenAttiah) February 3, 2021

Another thing that got people talking was the fact that Netflix’s “Mank,” a black-and-white drama that dives into Hollywood’s Golden Age with the making of “Citizen Kane,” topped the nominations for the pandemic-delayed Golden Globes.

“Mank” earned six nods, including best drama, followed by fellow Netflix movie “The Trial of the Chicago 7” on five.

The Hollywood Foreign Press Association surprised many when audiences realised that female directors finally broke through with multiple nods.

The association, which has only previously nominated five female directors in its long history, gave Globes nods to three women in the category this year.

For the first time in history, female directors make up majority in ‘Best Director’ category at #GoldenGlobes. It is the first year more than one woman has been nominated. Regina King – “One Night in Miami”

Chloé Zhao -“Nomadland”

Emerald Fennell – “Promising Young Woman” pic.twitter.com/JtDpWEMTo0 — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) February 3, 2021



In the acting categories, late “Black Panther” star Chadwick Boseman was also nominated for “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom,” but missed out on a second nod for Spike Lee’s “Da 5 Bloods.”

The fiercely competitive best actor in a drama category will also feature heavyweights such as Anthony Hopkins for “The Father,” adapted from a French play about dementia, and Gary Oldman for “Mank.”

Foreign-language films, separated out into their own Globes pool, saw acclaimed Korean-American family drama “Minari” nominated as it bids to emulate last year’s all-conquering “Parasite.”

In the television categories, Netflix was again dominant, scoring 20 nominations against closest rival HBO’s seven.

The latest season of British royal family drama “The Crown” had the most recognition with six, ahead of recent Emmys smash hit “Schitt’s Creek” on five.

The 78th Golden Globes, voted on by the 90-odd members of the HFPA, will be broadcast on February 28. The season-crowning Oscars follow on April 25.

When you find out Jonathan Majors and Jurnee Smollett didn’t get a #GoldenGlobes nominations for their incredible work in ‘Lovecraft Country’ pic.twitter.com/Bj55rcHcR5 — Geeks of Color #BlackLivesMatter (@GeeksOfColor) February 3, 2021

