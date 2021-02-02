Shashi Naidoo angers healthcare workers by partying up a storm during lockdown

Model, entrepreneur, and media personality Shashi Naidoo has angered healthcare workers by showing disregard for their lives and professions after she allegedly posted videos to her Instagram stories showing her and her friends partying during the current lockdown.

So Shashi public figure Naidoo, hosts a gathering, with alcohol and no masks- all during a second wave and when the above is all illegal. Bottom tier behaviour. And can’t take responsibility so deletes Instagram comments. Pathetic. — Azra Karim (@AzraKarim) January 31, 2021

The transgression was addressed by one of her followers who used a promotional post shared by Naidoo to address the issue.

GUYS IT GETS WORSE! Trashi Naidoo breaker of lockdown regulations friends have 2 brain cells and disregard healthcare workers. DISGUSTED pic.twitter.com/AJixPCsgWD — Azra Karim (@AzraKarim) February 1, 2021

“@adorecoutouresa do you enjoy working with a woman who blatantly disregards lockdown regulations and proudly displays her illegal and selfish actions on social media? Wow” asked Instagram user @raeesahsuleman.

The brand flippantly responded to Suleman and asked her to keep her opinion to herself.

“We love working with Shashi, she has been with us from the beginning and we are all about supporting woman and empowering them. Please keep your accusations and opinions to yourself. We don’t welcome negative comments,” retorted the brand.

An understandably upset Suleman questioned the brand’s response and shared how Naidoo’s actions make her feel due to the fact that she is a healthcare worker who cannot live with her parents for fear of infecting them with the Coronavirus.

The rules and laws don’t apply to Shashi Naidoo and her Influencer friends. No masks, no Social distancing and plenty of booze. They’ve deleted their posts but something must be done! Event was this Saturday. #VaccineforSouthAfrica #FamilyMeeting #cyrilramaphosa #AlcoholBan pic.twitter.com/U4HKTxB02g — Jason Newham (@JasonNewham88) February 1, 2021

Interior designer Shagy Vahabzadeh clapped back at Suleman in defence of Naidoo and the brand and told her that it was her choice to work in a hospital.

“Stop trying to make others feel bad for choosing what they want to do with their lives,” added Vahabzadeh.

She then told Suleman that she is just mad that she can not live her life due to her “choice” to become a healthcare worker.

Vahabzadeh hit back at yet another user, claiming that healthcare workers should not do their jobs if they regret them.

“And you probably don’t have good intentions of doing it either than the only thing you will be getting out is for your own selfishness so your mommy and daddy can say “oh, my child is a doctor.”

“I feel for all the doctors and nurses but not when they act like this…” she added.

Vahabzadeh is an owner, interior architect, and designer at SV Interiors. According to her website, she has over 10 years of experience in the business.

Despite Naidoo not saying anything herself, she has been blamed for the exchange and her actions as depicted in the video above.

She has also drawn the ire of her followers for allegedly deleting their comments pointing out her irresponsible behaviour.

Shashi Naidoo strikes again ???? this lady really gives zero shits about anyone but herself — N.C (@NadiyahCarrim) February 1, 2021

Health care workers who are putting their lives on the line everyday to save ours and every single person who has lost a loved one or someone they know! Don’t make it hard for them, they are going through the most difficult time & challenges in their life….. — Ahlaam Bhika (@laamixb) January 31, 2021

All alone by yourself no family members by yourside, with different kinds of medical equipment on you, thinking ???? will I ever get to see my love ones again? Act responsibly & Be Responsible This Is Life & Death. Don’t put others lives in danger ???????? Be Sensible — Ahlaam Bhika (@laamixb) January 31, 2021

@SHASHINAIDOO keeps deleting my comments because she can’t own up to the fact that she thinks she’s special… having fun at a social gathering and sipping that champagne… I think we must all expect another crying video! haai shem — Nabila Essa (@nabila_essa) January 31, 2021

@SHASHINAIDOO ummm level 3 doesn’t apply to you and your friends because??? I mean the rest of the country can’t have gatherings or buy alcohol? The rest of the country is sacrificing to save lives through a pandemic that we are currently in? The fuck makes you so special?? — Nabila Essa (@nabila_essa) January 31, 2021

When asked by a follower why she was deleting comments, she replied: “I deleted comments because I hate arguments and fighting on my page. Not hiding from anything.”

The Citizen has reached out to Naidoo for comment and has yet to receive a response.

In 2018, she was at the centre of a social media storm after she referred to Gaza as a “shithole” in an Instagram comment that went viral.

After much media coverage and backlash, Naidoo announced during a press conference that she will go on a “fact-finding mission” to Palestine.

According to the pro-Palestinian movement, the Boycott, Divestment, and Sanctions campaign in South Africa (BDS-SA) Naidoo described her trip as a “journey of educating herself.”

