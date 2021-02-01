Meghan Markle’s name change on Archie’s birth certificate explained

Meghan Markle has hit back at a report that suggested she used her royal title on her son’s birth certificate instead of her first names.

The Sun reported that Meghan and Prince Harry decided to “secretly” remove her first names, which are Rachel Meghan from son Archie’s birth certificate, instead to read “Her Royal Highness the Duchess of Sussex”.

The screenshot of Archie’s birth certificate was released in late January. Archie was born on 6 May 2019. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s spokesperson released a statement denying it was the couple’s decision to remove Meghan’s name.

“The change of name on public documents in 2019 was dictated by The Palace, as confirmed by documents from senior Palace officials. This was not requested by Meghan, The Duchess of Sussex nor by The Duke of Sussex.

“To see this UK tabloid and their carnival of so-called ‘experts’ chose to deceptively whip this into a calculated family ‘snub’ and suggest that she would oddly want to be nameless on her child’s birth certificate, or any other legal document would be laughable were it not offensive. There’s a lot going on in the world; let’s focus on that rather than creating clickbait.”

The couple reportedly decided in January to quit social media due to the growing “hate” they found on sites like Facebook and Twitter.

Meghan has described in the past the trolling of her as “almost unsurvivable” while Harry issued a statement in 2016 denouncing “the racial undertones of comment pieces” and “the sexism and racism of social media trolls”.

In an opinion piece published on The New York Times, Meghan revealed she suffered a miscarriage in July.

Describing her day-to-day routine with husband Prince Harry, she said after changing her son Archie’s diaper, she felt a sharp cramp.

The duchess said losing a child brought “unbearable grief” and that by speaking out, they wanted to de-stigmatise the conversation as many families suffered similar tragedies.

