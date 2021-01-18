Timeline: What led to Katlego Maboe’s arrest

As details of Katlego Maboe’s latest legal troubles emerge, we take a look back at how he got to this point.

What started as a quiet night in October 2020 quickly turned into one of the most unbelievable scenarios in a year that had already been full of almost-daily surprises.

A leaked video featuring the Expresso presenter and former face of OUTsurance showed the media personality confess to cheating on his then-girlfriend, Monique Muller.

“I demand the f****n truth. So you’re going to tell me, or you’re going to f****n leave as I said. It’s as simple as that. You know where your priorities lie, you f****n decide. Yes I gave you an ultimatum, it’s a shit one. You f****n ruined my life, so now you decide,” his partner tells Maboe as she gives him an ultimatum – to tell the truth or never see his child again.

According to his confession, the deed happened once sometime in 2020 at a hotel after a night out.

The video was followed by screenshots from an Instagram account believed to belong to Muller’s brother making some damning allegations against Maboe.

What followed the events of that night were a series of announcements from companies that Maboe had been known to work with announcing that the presenter had been granted indefinite leave to give him time to attend to matters in his personal life.

He then issued a statement of his own which reads as follows:

“Truth: I was unfaithful to my partner during a very important time of our lives – an act I regret to this day. We are currently undergoing an unfortunate and painful separation which is being resolved through legal proceedings.

As you can imagine, separations are quite a difficult thing to deal with, especially with a child involved. In light of the comments made against me, I would like to state that I have never abused my partner.

I have always and will always stand up against the abuse of women and children – in fact, the abuse of anyone for that matter. I had chosen to deal with this matter privately to protect and safeguard our child. At the end of the day, our child is all that matters to me.

However, I will leave this to the legal system and let the truth have its day.”

A YouTube page called Go Binge later teased an exclusive interview with Muller that never ended up being published.

In the short one-minute clip, Muller says Maboe at the start of their relationship said he felt “smothered” because in the first six months he was staying at her place. She then says things spiralled out control. She alleged that a physical attack happened and said she had since sought a protection order.

The pair later appeared in court in late 2020 and it was announced that there would no longer be any updates regarding the case as it was before the courts.

In January 2021, Maboe was officially replaced as the face of OUTsurance by Elana Afrika. This after he was edited out of the advert in late 2020.

Rapport revealed that Maboe had been arrested at the beginning of the month for reportedly being in contempt of court. He later appeared in court regarding the arrest.

The matter has yet to be resolved.

