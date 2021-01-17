Ntando Duma denies filming explicit video

TV personality and actress Ntando Duma has strongly denied starring in an explicit video said to be doing the rounds on social media and messaging platforms.

“I legit almost believed that was me in that video. Yaze yafana nami leya ngane (That young woman really looks like me) but for confirmation, it is definitely NOT ME and I would never do anything of that nature. Have a good day everyone,” tweeted Duma after being bombarded with queries about the video.

I legit almost believed that was me in that video ???????? yaze yafana nami leya ngane???? but for confirmation,It is definitely NOT ME and I would never do anything of that nature. Have a good day everyone ♥️ — Ntando Duma Mthomben (@dumantando20) January 15, 2021

Social media users began posing the question earlier this week after stumbling upon the video, either on Twitter or via Whatsapp where it has been shared in pornographic groups.

The graphic video in question features a young lady with a haircut similar to a haircut Duma once sported as well as facial features similar to Duma’s.

How observant are you?????????It’s not a tattoo though but a birth mark???? https://t.co/P8l7REaq4F — Ntando Duma Mthomben (@dumantando20) January 15, 2021

Her fans lauded her for her response while others expressed concern about whether or not the girl in the video had consented to the filming and distribution of the video.

I like the fact that you didn’t take it personal… I like your response nje! ❤️ — Cheezy_Mahumo (@CheezyMaskew) January 15, 2021

I’m still sad for that poor girl. She looked like she didn’t want to be videotaped. She also looked intoxicated. She didn’t look like she’s having a good time. Only the guy taking the video is taking part in that act and just for the video????. — wild-introvert (@1wild_introvert) January 15, 2021

Others questioned what she meant by “anything of that nature.”

I believe she’s talking about the sextape — iQuant (@masango1) January 16, 2021

Anything of that nature? Wanna tell us you not having tlof tlof wena? pic.twitter.com/njpCSETRzQ — Mogale (@MaremeMogale) January 15, 2021

