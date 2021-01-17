Celebs & viral 17.1.2021 01:31 pm

Ntando Duma denies filming explicit video

Kaunda Selisho
Ntando Duma denies filming explicit video

Ntando Duma | Picture: Instagram

This after joking that the woman in the video in question did look a little bit like her.

TV personality and actress Ntando Duma has strongly denied starring in an explicit video said to be doing the rounds on social media and messaging platforms.

“I legit almost believed that was me in that video. Yaze yafana nami leya ngane (That young woman really looks like me) but for confirmation, it is definitely NOT ME and I would never do anything of that nature. Have a good day everyone,” tweeted Duma after being bombarded with queries about the video.

Social media users began posing the question earlier this week after stumbling upon the video, either on Twitter or via Whatsapp where it has been shared in pornographic groups.

The graphic video in question features a young lady with a haircut similar to a haircut Duma once sported as well as facial features similar to Duma’s.

Her fans lauded her for her response while others expressed concern about whether or not the girl in the video had consented to the filming and distribution of the video.

Others questioned what she meant by “anything of that nature.”

READ NEXT: I was blackmailed over sex tape – Gigaba

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Related Stories
Ntando Duma’s first job paid her R840 18.8.2020
Daily news update: Covid-19 stats, Gigaba denies wrongdoing and leopard spotted inside Pretoria estate 14.8.2020
WATCH: Ntando Duma’s daughter Sbahle Mzizi impresses fans with her singing skills 14.8.2020


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}


EDITOR'S CHOICE

World Text sleuths unpick mystery of QAnon origins after US Capitol storming

Africa WATCH: Flooding in Namibia after heavy rains

Load Shedding Load shedding a ‘high probability’ for the next three months – analyst

Environment WATCH: Military helicopter rescues Lochvaal family from flood

Africa Who is Uganda’s Yoweri Museveni, one of Africa’s longest serving leaders?


today in print

Read Today's edition