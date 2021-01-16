Tributes pour in for actor, writer, composer Sam Phillips

Fellow actors, fans and online blogs have been sharing their tributes in honour of South African actor, writer, music composer and producer Dr Sam Phillips.

This after new of Phillips’ death proliferated social media on Saturday following a tweet from his daughter, Mpumi.

“Today you said goodbye,” she tweeted.

Today you said Goodbye ???? — Mpumi Phillips???? ???? (@mpumiphillips78) January 16, 2021

Although Phillips had recently been admitted to hospital, according to Mpumi, his cause of death is yet to be confirmed.

Phillips was 72 years old at the time of his passing and had recently starred in Netflix production Kings of Joburg in the role of the Masire family patriarch.

According to his acting credits, as listed by TVSA, Phillips has collaborated with Connie and Shona Ferguson before.

Between 2011 and 2012, he starred as Kgosi Rratladi Tladi, the wise chief of the Tladi clan, in the M-Net soap opera The Wild. He went on to play the role of Tiro, Harriet’s (Connie Ferguson) father on the Mzansi Magic drama, The Queen.

His acting career began in the theatre space back when he attended Langa High School in Cape Town.

In his twenties, he joined the non-racial People’s Space Theatre in 1974 and starred in the first multi-racial production Lysistrata at the Space.

He moved to Johannesburg in the ’80s when he decided to make the switch and join the television industry, starring in various shows on TV channel TV 2.

In the early ’90s, Phillips snagged an Oscar nomination for his role as the lead in Senzeni Na? The production was nominated for Best Short Story with the American Film Institution (AFI).

Farewell to Actor, Writer, Music composer, Director and Producer Ntate Sam Phillips. A real jewel… rest well Ntate. pic.twitter.com/QJGRB0d4YL — Actor Spaces (@actorspaces) January 16, 2021

RIP Dr Sam Phillips pic.twitter.com/KhuE99TVoD — Mohlanka wa Morena (@_DJCappuccino) January 16, 2021

Veteran actor, director, music composer Dr Sam Phillips has passed away at the age of 72. Phillips’ career spanned over 40 years on numerous screen and theatre productions including Phamokate, Ibali lika Yona, The Queen, The Wild, Kings of Joburg, among others.#RIPSamPhillips pic.twitter.com/MDNN1uJ3IO — PopPulse (@PopPulseSA) January 16, 2021

Our deepest condolences to the family and colleagues of the veteran actor, writer and director Dr Sam Phillips. The award-winning actor Ntate Sam Phillips has passed away. We will remember him for his contribution to the arts industry in Mzansi. May his soul rest in peace. pic.twitter.com/IE4kLsFjbf — TV Mzansi (@TvMzansi) January 16, 2021

News of Phillips’ death comes after a week of headlines about the passing of actress Lindiwe Ndlovu, street culture icon Wandile Nzimande and Ukhozi FM station manager Welcome Nzimande.

