DJ Fresh and Euphonik off air following ‘sexual assault’ allegations

DJ’s Fresh (Thato Sikwane) and Euphonik (Themba Nkosi) have reached a mutual decision with Primedia Broadcasting that will see the pair step down from their roles at 947.

According to Primedia and its Acting Chief Executive Officer Geraint Crwys-Williams, this decision will allow the pair to focus on addressing “the sexual assault charges levelled against them”.

“We take these matters extremely seriously and apply a rigorous, systematic internal process to assess them,” Primedia said.

“Primedia Broadcasting, DJ Fresh and Euphonik have reached a mutual decision for both DJs to come off air in order to focus on addressing this matter.”

Both DJs also took to Twitter on Saturday and shared the same brief statement.

“In light of the serious allegations levelled against us we’ve decided to step away from all public work engagements until such time that this matter has been resolved and the law has taken its course,” read the statement.

DJ Fresh joined 947 in July 2019 and has been hosting the station’s drive time show ever since.

Euphonik joined the station back in 2016.

This after another statement issued on Friday by the CEO saying that radio station 947 and Primedia Broadcasting were “evaluating all the information of the alleged misconduct” levelled against the two DJs.

“We welcome their approach in this matter and appreciate the manner in which they are managing a challenging situation,” added Crwys-Williams.

The statement also comes after a woman took to Twitter during the course of the week to accuse two DJs of allegedly drugging and raping her in 2011.

The Twitter user @Nampree has since locked her account, thus making her tweets visible only to those who follow her.

* This article has been updated to reflect an amended statement issued by Primedia/947 on Saturday.

