Entertainment RoundUP: Take a virtual tour inside Trevor Noah’s mega mansion

The year that was 2020 was most probably not the best financially for most. But not for Daily Show host Trevor Noah who splurged $27.5 million (over R420 million) on a brand new Bel-Air mansion.

This after selling a home he previously bought in the same area for $21.7 million.

Noah’s new home boasts 11 bedrooms, a wine cellar, a spa, a screening room, a rooftop terrace, an outdoor bar and an infinity pool which you can take a look at in the videos above and below.

According to publication Mansion Global, the listing was held by Linda May and Drew Fenton of Hilton & Hyland who have refused to comment on their mega-sale.

The home has been on the market since 2018 and was originally listed at $36 million. Time (and presumably the pandemic) ended up taking $6.5 million off the initial listing price.

