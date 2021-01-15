Primedia CEO addresses alleged misconduct allegations against DJs

Acting Primedia Broadcasting CEO Geraint Crwys-Williams issued a statement on Friday saying that radio station 947 and Primedia Broadcasting were “evaluating all the information of the alleged misconduct” levelled against two DJs.

“We take these matters extremely seriously and apply a rigorous, systematic internal process to assess them.

“We are awaiting substantiation of the current information from the relevant authorities. Once we have this, we will respond accordingly,” said Crwys-Williams.

The statement comes after Gauteng police confirmed to TshisaLIVE that a formal case of rape had been opened against two well-known radio personalities.

The identities of said personalities cannot be revealed for legal reasons.

The statement also comes after a woman took to Twitter during the course of the week to accuse two DJs of drugging and raping her in 2011.

The Twitter user @Nampree has since locked her account, thus making her tweets visible only to those who follow her.

RELATED: Govt moves to tighten GBV laws

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.