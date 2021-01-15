Entertainment 15.1.2021 12:18 pm

Tributes pour in for Ukhozi FM’s ‘Bhodloza’ Nzimande

Citizen reporter
Former Ukhozi FM station manager Welcome Nzimande has passed away. Picture: Twitter

Known for pushing maskandi music, his was at the forefront of creating the South African Traditional Music Association (SATMA) with Joseph Shabalala.

Radio broadcasting legend Welcome “Bhodloza” Nzimande has died, it was announced on Friday.

Nzimande was the station manager on the biggest radio station Ukhozi FM, on state broadcaster SABC. He joined the station in 1978 as an announcer, which he was for 19 years. After that he became the station manager for 13 years.

ALSO READ: Condolences pour in for Ladysmith Black Mambazo’s Joseph Shabalala

He and Shabalala, who passed away in February 2020, were board members at SATMA in 2013.

Sibuhlungu siwumsakazo Ukhozi FM ngokudlula emhlabeni kowayengumphathi wethu ubaba uWelcome Bhodloza Nzimande. Lala…

Posted by Ukhozi FM on Friday, January 15, 2021

Former Public Protector Thuli Madonsela said the news of Nzimande’s passing was sad.




Compiled by Sandisiwe Mbhele

