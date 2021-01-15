Tributes pour in for Ukhozi FM’s ‘Bhodloza’ Nzimande

Radio broadcasting legend Welcome “Bhodloza” Nzimande has died, it was announced on Friday.

Nzimande was the station manager on the biggest radio station Ukhozi FM, on state broadcaster SABC. He joined the station in 1978 as an announcer, which he was for 19 years. After that he became the station manager for 13 years.

Known for pushing maskandi music, his was at the forefront of creating the South African Traditional Music Association (SATMA) with Joseph Shabalala, of the award-winning group Ladysmith Black Mambazo, in 2005.

ALSO READ: Condolences pour in for Ladysmith Black Mambazo’s Joseph Shabalala

He and Shabalala, who passed away in February 2020, were board members at SATMA in 2013.