Tributes pour in for Ukhozi FM’s ‘Bhodloza’ Nzimande

Radio broadcasting legend Welcome “Bhodloza” Nzimande has died, it was announced on Friday.
Nzimande was the station manager on the biggest radio station Ukhozi FM, on state broadcaster SABC. He joined the station in 1978 as an announcer, which he was for 19 years. After that he became the station manager for 13 years.
Known for pushing maskandi music, his was at the forefront of creating the South African Traditional Music Association (SATMA) with Joseph Shabalala, of the award-winning group Ladysmith Black Mambazo, in 2005.
He and Shabalala, who passed away in February 2020, were board members at SATMA in 2013.
Former Public Protector Thuli Madonsela said the news of Nzimande’s passing was sad.
Sad news regarding the passing of iconic former news presenter, Welcome Bhodloza Nzimande. What a legacy! May his soul #RIP #RIPBhodlozaNzimande https://t.co/M5HL7R0u76
— Prof Thuli Madonsela (@ThuliMadonsela3) January 15, 2021
I joined Ukhozi Fm back in 2008 under his Leadership… The greatest to ever live and had a vision for the biggest radio station in the continent,What a gentleman. Lalala uphumule qhawe. Rest in peace Dr Bhodloza Welcome Nzimande ????️ pic.twitter.com/bcYcZ1M4Jd
— Sthandwa Nzuza (@Sthandwa_nzuza) January 15, 2021
The last broadcaster has departed, Bhodloza Welcome Nzimande. 19 years behind the ???? & 13 years as Station Manager growing audiences by close to 4 million… what a man… pic.twitter.com/gRnsSD8qEh
— busani ngcaweni (@busani_ngcaweni) January 15, 2021
Death be not proud. R.I.P Legend Dr Bhodloza Welcome Nzimande???????????????? thank you for all the words of wisdom you’ve shared with me, I’ll remember you when you say “Ndodana” ziyolala izinsizwa ziyisala izibongo #Mbodlomane #IngulubeEncane???????????????? pic.twitter.com/jFZ2NnCqf5
— #AndileKaMajolaChapter10 Album Out Now In Stores (@AndileKaMajola) January 15, 2021
Wow a legend has fallen. So sad to hear of the passing of Dr Welcome Bhodloza Nzimande. A radio giant. #RIPBhodloza pic.twitter.com/wrfWRVLIJg
— Ayanda M* (@Ayola_M) January 15, 2021
The radio industry has suffered another big blow of the untimely death of Honorable Dr Welcome Bhodloza Nzimande ???? Mmmmmm kwanzima,kanti konakelephi ezweni?kwenziwanjani makunje??? RIP ???? #RIPBhodlozaNzimande ???? pic.twitter.com/onnYYgwaVI
— #ThulanTeeZondi (@ThulanZondi) January 15, 2021
Compiled by Sandisiwe Mbhele
